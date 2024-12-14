Exclusive-Russia pulling back but not out of Syria, sources say

Tuvan Gumrukcu, Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Guy Faulconbridge
·4 min read

By Tuvan Gumrukcu, Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Guy Faulconbridge

TARTOUS, Syria (Reuters) - Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria and from posts in the Alawite Mountains but is not leaving its two main bases in the country after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, four Syrian officials told Reuters.

The ousting of Assad, who along with his late father, former President Hafez al-Assad, had forged a close alliance with Moscow, has thrown the future of Russia's bases - the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia and the Tartous naval facility - into question.

Satellite footage from Friday shows what appeared to be at least two Antonov AN-124s, among the world's largest cargo planes, at the Hmeimim base with their nose cones open, apparently preparing to load up.

At least one cargo plane flew out on Saturday for Libya, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility said.

Syrian military and security sources in contact with the Russians told Reuters that Moscow was pulling back its forces from the front lines and withdrawing some heavy equipment and senior Syrian officers.

But the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said Russia was not pulling out of its two main bases and currently had no intention of doing so.

Some equipment is being shipped back to Moscow as are very senior officers from Assad's military but the aim at this stage is to regroup and redeploy as dictated by developments on the ground, a senior Syrian army officer in touch with the Russian military told Reuters.

A senior rebel official close to the new interim administration told Reuters the issue of the Russian military presence in Syria and past agreements between the Assad government and Moscow were not under discussion.

"It is a matter for future talks and the Syrian people will have the final say," said the official, adding that Moscow had set up communication channels.

"Our forces are also now in close vicinity of the Russian bases in Latakia," he added without elaborating.

The Kremlin has said Russia is in discussions with the new rulers of Syria over the bases. Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Reuters reporting.

A Russian source who spoke on condition of anonymity said discussions with the new rulers of Syria were ongoing and Russia was not withdrawing from its bases.

Reuters was unable to immediately ascertain how Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - saw the long-term future of the Russian bases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war helped prop up Assad when the West was calling for him to be toppled, granted Assad asylum in Russia after Moscow helped him to flee on Sunday.

BASES

Moscow has backed Syria since early in the Cold War, and had recognised its independence in 1944 as Damascus sought tothrow off French colonial rule. The West long regarded Syria asa Soviet satellite.

The bases in Syria are an integral part of Russia's global military presence: the Tartous naval base is Russia's only Mediterranean repair and resupply hub, with Hmeimim a major staging post for military and mercenary activity in Africa.

Russia also has eavesdropping posts in Syria which were run alongside Syrian signals stations, according to Syrian military and Western intelligence sources.

The Tartous facility dates from 1971, and after Russia intervened in the civil war to help Assad, Moscow was in 2017 granted a free of charge 49-year lease.

Yoruk Isik, a geopolitical analyst based in Istanbul who runs the Bosphorus Observer, said that Russia was probably sending cargo planes out of Syrian via the Caucasus, and then on to the Al Khadim airbase in Libya.

On the highway linking the Hmeimim air base to the base in Tartous, a Russian convoy of infantry fighting vehicles and logistics vehicles could be seen driving toward the air base, a Reuters journalist said.

The convoy had stopped due to a malfunction on one of its vehicles, with soldiers standing by the vehicles and working to repair the issue.

"Whether it’s Russian, Iranian or the previous government who was oppressing us and denying us our rights ... we don’t want any intervention from Russia, Iran or any other foreign intervention," Ali Halloum, who is from Latakia and lives in Jablah, told Reuters.

At Hmeimim, Reuters saw Russian soldiers walking around the base as normal and jets in the hangars.

Satellite imagery taken on Dec. 9 by Planet Labs showed at least three vessels in Russia’s Mediterranean fleet - two guided missile frigates and an oiler - moored around 13 km (8 miles) northwest of Tartous.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Tartous, Syria and Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Amman; and Guy Faulconbridge in London; editing by Giles Elgood)

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine replaces commander as Russia advances fast in the east

    Ukraine's military leadership has replaced the commander overseeing defences in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian forces are making swift advances, a military official said on Saturday. General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, 54, was appointed to head the operational and tactical group Donetsk, replacing General Oleksandr Lutsenko, the official at the General Staff told Reuters. Lutsenko was criticized by Ukrainian military bloggers and some lawmakers for failing to stop Russian troops' relentless push toward the strategic Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

  • Donald Trump on Truth Social: Shoot down mystery drones

    Sen. Andy Kim, D-NJ, went to Hunterdon County to observe drones and reported that he met with local law enforcement at Round Valley Reservoir.

  • Will Smith Denies Attending Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Freak Off Parties: ‘I Don’t Have S— to Do With Puffy’

    Will Smith has seen the memes, and he’s making it clear that he had nothing to do with Sean “Diddy” Combs and his freak off parties. During a performance last night in San Diego, the rapper paused his set to lightheartedly address speculation that he was one of the celebrity guests that frequented Combs’ infamous …

  • The F-35 stealth fighter's victory against Iran's air defenses highlights its ability to wage a higher level of war

    The F-35 has often been used to strike terror or militant targets. The strikes against Iran give a better picture of what it can do.

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • 'He's A Juvenile': Canadian Lawmaker Slams Trump's 'Idiotic Behavior' After Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of the Canadian Parliament, wasn't having it with Trump "playing for the rage algorithms."

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • Fears mount for Syria’s minorities as video emerges showing rebel fighters executing suspects

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has become Syria’s new strongman, replacing the Alawite regime of Bashar al-Assad. Once a partner of al Qaeda, Jolani now speaks the language of tolerance towards Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities and told his fighters to refrain from extrajudicial violence. Videos emerging on social media, including one apparently showing the execution of four suspected regime collaborators, suggest that not all of his fighters are following hi

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fashion Choices Sparked Split From Don Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s style choices drove fiancé Donald Trump Jr. to seek a new girlfriend who would better “impress” his father, according to a Trump insider. Don Jr. was spotted holding hands this week with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly began dating six months ago, while Guilfoyle “looked the other way,” according to People. Guilfoyle, 55, was named ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump on Wednesday, and People reported that it was Anderson who pushed f

  • Authoritarianism Expert Flags Chilling Thing That’s ‘Happening Now’ With Donald Trump

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat talked about the "personalist rule" and its worrying effects.

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • Trump lied about food prices. Now he says it's too 'hard' to bring down costs. | Opinion

    Donald Trump said it would be easy to lower food prices. Now he says it's hard. Never trust a con man.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Bloody siege ends Myanmar army control of western border

    Insurgents seized Myanmar's border with Bangladesh in one of the bloodiest battles of the civil war.

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very

  • Don Lemon rips Trump pick as Time Person of the Year

    Former cable news host Don Lemon slammed Time magazine’s decision to name President-elect Trump as its 2024 “Person of the Year.” “They could’ve done it to someone who actually stood for democracy, who stands for democracy in the country,” Lemon said on his podcast “The Don Lemon Show.” “Just because you are elected president of the…

  • Dozens Of Democrats Plead With Biden To Free Leonard Peltier Before Leaving Office

    "You have the unique ability to grant him clemency and rectify this grave injustice," reads a letter from U.S. senators and members of Congress.

  • Ukraine is trying to convince North Korean soldiers to surrender rather than fight alongside Russia

    Ukraine has been distributing leaflets via drones and projectiles and making videos urging North Korean troops to desert their Russian allies.

  • Time Undercuts Trump Interview With 2,300-Word Fact Check

    Time magazine contested Donald Trump’s claims about undocumented immigrants, a link between vaccines and autism, and gender-transition regret in a sprawling fact-check published alongside its Person of the Year interview. The president-elect was awarded the magazine’s Person of the Year title—which has gone to influential figures as disparate as Taylor Swift and Joseph Stalin—for the second time, having also won it in 2016. Trump proudly attended the award ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange

  • Dan Coulter, former NDP MLA for Chilliwack, dead at 49

    Former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter has died in hospital at the age of 49, according to a statement from the B.C. NDP. Last week, the party's provincial director Heather Stoutenburg said in a statement that Coulter had "experienced a serious medical emergency" and that he was in hospital. Coulter was elected to the legislature in 2020. During his time in provincial office, he served as the parliamentary secretary for accessibility and minister of state for infrastructure and transit.He lost his se