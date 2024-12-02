Exclusive-Russia's VTB CEO says BRICS summit was a slap in the face for the West

Reuters
·1 min read
Annual BRICS summit, in Kazan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A summit of the BRICS countries held in the Russian city of Kazan in October was a slap in the face for Western nations which imposed sanctions on Russia, the CEO of Russia's second largest lender VTB Andrei Kostin told Reuters in an interview.

"Twenty three leaders came to Kazan for the BRICS summit. This is a certain statement, even a slap in the face to the Americans. It is significant that there is support for Russian initiatives and a rejection of U.S. policies," Kostin said.

"I think the summit was beneficial for Russia, and there will be further steps, it is important not to relax," he added.

Kostin said that Western sanctions on Russia did not work because there were "dozens" of countries willing to work with Moscow, including China, India and Turkey.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive-Russia's VTB does not expect Western sanctions to be lifted soon

    Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its military action in Ukraine will not be lifted anytime soon, the CEO of Russia's second largest lender VTB Andrei Kostin told Reuters in an interview. Kostin was referring to a law that dated back to the Cold War years and linkeds trade relations with the Soviet Union to the rights of religious minorities to emigrate. Kostin said he thought that Russia's forex reserves, frozen in the West after the start of the Ukraine conflict, would not be returned.

  • Exclusive-Russia's VTB CEO says he's not sure about optimistic scenario for Ukraine deal under Trump

    Any peace deal with the West over Ukraine should be long-term and not need to be returned to within 10 years, VTB bank's CEO Andrei Kostin told Reuters, adding that life with the new U.S. administration would not be boring. Kostin said he was not sure about the "optimistic scenario" for a peace settlement over Ukraine due to what he called the powerful anti-Russian "vector" in the U.S. establishment and based on the course of Trump's first term as U.S. President.

  • Exclusive-Russia's VTB expects rouble to stabilise around 100/dollar, CEO says

    The Russian rouble will stabilise at around 100 to the U.S. dollar after the period of volatility in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on Russia's financial sector, CEO of Russia's second largest lender Bank VTB Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Monday. The Russian currency weakened by 15% against the U.S. dollar after the United States sanctioned Gazprombank, which handled Russia's energy trade with Europe and was a major supplier of foreign currency to the Russian market, on Nov. 22.

  • Who wins while Canada Post is on strike?

    With no end in sight to the Canada Post strike, Canadians are looking for alternatives to order and send their gifts. Local couriers are one option, but a major player with a nationwide distribution system may be primed to enjoy the biggest benefit this holiday season.

  • US will not return nuclear weapons to Ukraine

    Sullivan made his remarks when questioned about a New York Times article last month that said some unidentified Western officials had suggested U.S. President Joe Biden could give Ukraine the arms before he leaves office. "That is not under consideration, no. What we are doing is surging various conventional capacities to Ukraine so that they can effectively defend themselves and take the fight to the Russians, not (giving them) nuclear capability," he told ABC.

  • Germany’s Top Diplomat Bashes China’s Weapon Supplies to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock accused China of providing Russia with weapons for its war of aggression against Ukraine and threatening peace in Europe ahead of a potentially thorny visit to Beijing.Most Read from BloombergRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike Lanes“Instead of taking responsibility for peace and security in the world as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China i

  • Why China faces a 'dilemma' as North Korea's Kim vows steadfast support for Russia

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to "invariably support" Russia's war in Ukraine, weeks after reportedly sending thousands of troops to fight for Russia. Observers said North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia might leave China in a bind, with tensions on the Korean peninsula at the "most dangerous" point in more than 70 years. According to North Korean state media, Kim pledged to expand cooperation in all areas including military affairs during a "friendly and trustworthy" mee

  • Opinion - Trump’s Europe policy is a lose-lose game — unless he pivots

    Donald Trump's proposed Europe policy may prove self-defeating, as it risks leaving the continent more vulnerable to Russian aggression and Chinese economic dominance, while also sowing divisions among allies and undermining the ability of EU member states to meet U.S. expectations.

  • Iran's top diplomat meets Assad as Syria launches counterattacks in an attempt to halt insurgency

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Sunday as Syria launched a counterattack against a surprise assault by insurgents. Iran has pledged to help Syria's government counter the offensive.

  • 'Walking on eggshells': Europe is getting squeezed from all sides as Trump 2.0 looms

    As the world hurtles towards four more years of geopolitical chaos, it is often said in EU capitals that Europe is at a crossroads. The facts at hand suggest that the intersection is much more complicated, and Europe is on a slip road towards a spaghetti junction. At a moment of intense geopolitical upheaval and economic stagnation, the bloc is being squeezed from all sides, and from within. To the west, incoming US president Donald Trump vows to pummel the EU with tariffs in a return to the tra

  • Taiwan's president arrives in Hawaii for a 2-day stop in the US as part of South Pacific visit

    HONOLULU (AP) — Taiwan's president Lai Ching-te arrived Saturday in Hawaii to begin a two-day transit in the U.S. as part of a trip to the South Pacific, his first since assuming office.

  • Dilemma for Joe Biden in dying days of his presidency

    As they sweep across northern Syria, the advancing rebels are posing fundamental questions not just for the regime of Bashar al-Assad, but for watching neighbours and Western leaders.

  • What Biden's visit to Angola says about Lobito Corridor and US-China rivalry

    When Joe Biden arrives in Angola on Monday on his first African visit as US president, he is likely to land at a China-built airport and then be driven along a highway also built or financed by China. That goes to show how deep Chinese influence runs in Angola, where post-civil war reconstruction was largely bankrolled by Beijing, while Western lenders shunned the African nation as a risky Cold War proxy. Biden's three-day visit at the tail-end of his term is expected to seal his legacy in Afric

  • Beijing vows 'resolute' response after US approves US$385 million in weapons to Taiwan

    Beijing has vowed to take "resolute countermeasures" to defend its sovereignty following US approval of US$385 million in arms sales to Taiwan. The foreign ministry said on Sunday that the US decision was an infringement of China's sovereignty and would harm relations between the two countries. It urged the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop condoning support for separatist forces that "seek independence by force". Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends f

  • Taiwan president's Hawaii trip draws Chinese anger

    Lai Ching-te's trip to the US state is being billed as a stopover, but has been condemned by Beijing.

  • Why South Korea is now a bigger player in US-China cyberwarfare

    For three days earlier this year, defence personnel from more than 20 Nato and Indo-Pacific countries descended on the South Korean capital to work out what a regional cyberwar might look like. In the APEX war gaming, critical infrastructure of multiple allies was attacked and participants had to share and verify information to come up with defensive strategies and countermeasures. The APEX exercise is one of a series of multinational cybersecurity drills and summits that South Korea has taken p

  • Egypt hosts Hamas in new Gaza ceasefire push, looting halts aid

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Hamas leaders held talks with Egyptian security officials on Sunday in a fresh push for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, two Hamas sources said, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold security talks on the matter, two Israeli officials said. The Hamas visit to Cairo was the first since the United States announced on Wednesday it would revive efforts in collaboration with Qatar, Egypt and Turkey to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza, that would include a hostage deal.

  • Zelenskiy urges Biden to rally support for Ukraine's NATO membership

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the outgoing U.S. administration of President Joe Biden on Sunday to help convince NATO members to invite Ukraine to join the alliance, as Ukraine's war with Russia enters an unpredictable new phase. Kyiv wants NATO members to issue an invitation at an alliance meeting in Brussels this week as the invasion grinds toward its three-year mark and Russia makes battlefield gains.

  • Syria Flares Up With Russia and Iran Fighting Other Conflicts

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest challenge to Bashar al-Assad’s regime seemingly came out of nowhere, and as Aleppo fell to Turkish-backed rebels in a matter of days, the Syrian president reportedly flew to Moscow.Most Read from BloombergRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesRussia’s intervention in Syria’s civil war almost a decade ago turned the tide in Assad’s favor, but this time around his two biggest backers ar

  • Before exiting, Biden heads to Africa to highlight his own counter to China. Will Trump take it up?

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — President Joe Biden is finally making his long-promised visit to Africa this week, attempting to showcase a U.S.-backed railway project in three countries that he has pushed as a new approach in countering some of China's global influence.