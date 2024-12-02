Exclusive-Russia's VTB CEO says he's not sure about optimistic scenario for Ukraine deal under Trump

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Any peace deal with the West over Ukraine should be long-term and not need to be returned to within 10 years, VTB bank's CEO Andrei Kostin told Reuters, adding that life with the new U.S. administration would not be boring.

"I'm not sure about the optimistic scenario. I am only convinced of one thing - it won't be boring. Trump will definitely do something that will be interesting for us to watch," Kostin said.

Kostin said he was not sure about the "optimistic scenario" for a peace settlement over Ukraine due to what he called the powerful anti-Russian "vector" in the U.S. establishment and based on the course of Trump's first term as U.S. President.

"Whether it will be better or worse — who knows. I like Trump; he is a vibrant person. Sometimes the bureaucratic mass needs to be stirred up, and that's what he does. We are undoubtedly in for interesting events next year," Kostin said.

Kostin said that he believed that Trump would make a genuine effort to end the conflict in Ukraine but that any settlement should be a long-term one so that the parties do not have to return to the negotiating table in 10 years.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Andrew Osborn)