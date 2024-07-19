Exclusive: See New Photos of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Opulent Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai just last week, and it's already being deemed the "wedding of the century."

The reported $600 million affair, which took place in the Ambani family's cultural hub, Jio World Centre, featured a 2,000-person guest list that included American celebrities—Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Nick Jonas, John Cena—and Bollywood stars —Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others. The Jio Centre was decorated with incredible floral sculptures throughout. "If I were to say how many flowers were used in the whole wedding, not just in the work I did, I'd say it's in the billions. Not exaggerating," wedding planner Preston Bailey told T&C. "Because every element that people can touch has to be real. Mrs. Ambani was very, very specific about that rule."

Plus, the bride, her new family, and many guests were decked out in incredible emerald jewelry. "Emeralds hold a profound significance in Indian jewelry, deeply rooted in the country’s rich cultural and historical tapestry," jewelry dealer Lee Siegelson told T&C. "These gemstones have been revered not only for their captivating beauty but also for their symbolic meanings. Historically, emeralds have been associated with royalty and divinity, believed to bring wisdom, prosperity, and protection. In Indian tradition, emeralds are often linked to the planet Mercury, which is considered to govern intellect and communication. This connection further elevates their status, making them a favored choice for ceremonial and celebratory adornments, particularly in weddings, where they symbolize new beginnings and enduring love."

Here, photographer Joseph Radhik shares new photos from the Ambani wedding with T&C:

The beautiful bride.

Read more about her jewelry

Stories By Joseph Radhik

The couple, with their families, during the wedding ceremony.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Radhika laughs during the ceremony.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

From left to right: actor Ranveer Singh, Anant and Radhika Ambani, and actress Deepika Padukone.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

MS Dhoni, famous cricketer and former captain of India's national team, congratulates the happy couple with a warm hug.

More about the celebrity guests

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Anant Ambani's POV of Radhika and her father "walking down the Indian equivalent of the aisle."

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Radhika's entry with her siblings and cousins.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Sheila Merchant (Radhika's mom) and Anjali Merchant (Radhika's sister) perform at the wedding, along with close family on the Merchant side.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Viren Merchant (Radhika's father) and her nephew.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

A snap of the celebrations.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Radhika and her brother-in-law.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Friends and family playfully lift the bride and groom in the air during the Varmala.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Anant, Isha, Radhika, and Nita Ambani during the wedding ceremony.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

The newlyweds share a moment during the ceremony.

Stories By Joseph Radhik

Stories By Joseph Radhik

You Might Also Like