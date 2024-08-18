Exclusive Time Bandits Sneak Peek: Pure Evil Has the Upper Hand in Season Finale

The season finale of Time Bandits debuts this week on Apple TV+, and as our exclusive sneak peek shows, everything’s coming up Pure Evil! (If he can just stop getting annoyed by those around him, that is….)

Played by series co-creator Jemaine Clement, Pure Evil has been pursuing the Time Bandits and their map to the universe all season. Now that he has young Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) and his family captured, the map seemingly will be his at last.

But wait, all hope may not be lost for Kevin, as Penelope (Lisa Kudrow) and the rest of the Bandits arrive to save the day! Until they reveal that, whoops, they’ve actually been captured as well.

As the clip above proves, things become a bit comically convoluted when Pure Evil attempts to bestow a reward upon Fianna (Rachel House) for finally bringing him his enemies and she reveals just how exactly it came to be that she caught the Time Bandits to her increasingly exasperated employer. And that’s before it turns out Fianna has sparked a bit of a love connection with a Bandit. Are we seeing enemies to lovers occur before our eyes? As Pure Evil laments, it can be important to separate your personal time and your professional time.

What role will the Supreme Being (Taika Waititi) play in all of this? We’ll find out when the two-episode season finale of Time Bandits debuts Wednesday, August 21 on Apple TV+.

