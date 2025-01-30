Exclusive-U.S. Army unit involved in Washington collision to temporarily pause flights, officials say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army unit involved in the overnight collision with a passenger jet near Washington D.C. has been placed on an operational pause, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, meaning helicopters from that unit will not be flying for the time being.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said helicopters from the 12 Aviation Battalion would be temporarily grounded. It is not clear how long the pause would last.

Other helicopters, like those from the National Guard, will still be allowed to help in recovery efforts, the official added.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)