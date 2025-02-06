Exclusive-Ukraine sees marked improvement in accuracy of Russia's North Korean missiles

Tom Balmforth
·5 min read

By Tom Balmforth

KYIV (Reuters) - North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian forces since late December have been far more precise than salvos of the weapons launched over the past year, two senior Ukrainian sources told Reuters.

At a time when Moscow's burgeoning ties with Pyongyang are causing alarm from Washington to Seoul, the increase in accuracy - to within 50-100m of the intended target - suggests North Korea is successfully using the battlefield to test its missile technology, the sources said.

A military source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information, described a marked improvement in the precision in all the more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles that hit Ukraine over the past several weeks. A second source, a senior government official familiar with the issue, confirmed the findings when asked by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yang Uk, a weapons expert at Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said such improvements in North Korean missile capabilities have troubling implications for its potential to threaten South Korea, Japan and the United States or sell upgraded weapons to "failed" states or armed groups.

"That can have a major impact on stability in the region and the world," he said, in response to questions for this story.

North Korea's military programmes have developed rapidly in recent years, including short- and intermediate-range missiles that Pyongyang says can be tipped with nuclear warheads. However, until its involvement in Ukraine, the long-isolated nation had never tested the new weapons in combat.

Ukraine's defence ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Ukraine does not usually disclose the outcome of Russian missile and drone strikes on military targets.

The defence ministries in Russia and South Korea, as well as South Korea's National Intelligence Service, did not respond to Reuters questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Korean embassy in London did not answer calls seeking comment or respond to a voicemail. The country's mission at the U.N. did not respond to questions. North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals though their leaders pledged closer military cooperation when they met in September in Russia's far east.

The U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

'CUSTOMER FEEDBACK'

Military expert Yang said his security contacts in Ukraine had also independently reported improvements in the latest batches of North Korean missiles.

"As they are making missiles and getting feedback from the customers – the Russian army - then they have more experience making more reliable missiles," he said.

The sources and Yang said it was not clear what modifications North Korea had made.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military source said forensic analysis conducted on debris had not identified changes to the design of the missiles, although there had been very little debris left to analyse.

Two possible explanations were the missiles being fitted with better navigation systems or with a steering mechanism to help manoeuvring, the source said.

According to Yang, other factors that could improve accuracy include better targeting information for crews, new guidance system components provided by Russia and improvements based on the data and experience North Korean scientists have gathered in the war.

Earlier in the war, the missiles had an accuracy of 1-3 kilometres, but the most recent had an accuracy of between 50 and 100 metres, the military source said in an interview in Kyiv on Jan. 27, disclosing a previously unreported assessment for the first time.

The source declined to publicly disclose what had been targeted, where the missiles were fired from or the dates of the attacks, citing military secrecy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia began firing North Korean K-23, K-23A and K-24 short-range ballistic missiles at Ukraine towards the end of 2023 and has since fired around 100, the source said. Kyiv says Russia has also received millions of artillery shells and thousands of troops from Pyongyang to help its war effort.

North Korea is expanding a complex that manufactures K-23 missiles, Reuters reported in November.

In February 2024, Ukraine's top prosecutor cast doubt on the reliability of North Korea's little-known weaponry, saying that only two out of 24 missiles that had been fired up to that point had been "relatively accurate."

The advance in the weapons' precision appeared suddenly, the source said, after months of inaccurate launches. The new assessment was based on where the missiles - identified as North Korean through examinations at blast sites - fell in relation to the presumed target in the vicinity, the source said.

Reuters could not independently verify the sources' assessment.

BIGGER PAYLOAD

Though North Korean ballistic missiles account for only a small portion of Russia's missile strikes they carry a large warhead of up to one tonne and have a range of up to 800 km, the military source said. The Iskander-M, an equivalent Russian missile, carries a smaller payload and has a shorter range of 500 km.

Moscow and Pyongyang have rapidly grown closer since 2023 when Russia's then-defence minister visited North Korea. The two powers signed a treaty on "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" last year.

When then-U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Seoul in November, he warned that Pyongyang's deepening ties with Moscow were a threat to global non-proliferation regimes.

South Korea's national security adviser Shin Won-sik said in November that Russia had provided North Korea with anti-air missiles and air defence equipment in return for troops and weapons supplies.

Moscow may also be assisting North Korea with missile parts and financial support, as well as space technology, South Korea's intelligence agency has said.

"North Korea is getting something," Yang said.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth in Kyiv and Josh Smith in Seoul; Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay in Washington; editing by Mike Collett-White and Frank Jack Daniel)

Latest Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Massive Flaw In Trump's Canada Plan That MAGA Will Soon Regret

    The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • Trump Wants Ballroom to Turn White House Into Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.

  • Ex-CIA Man Warns Of Quick, Scary Scenario For Americans After Trump Gaza Proposal

    The president's outrageous idea for Gaza set off a red alert for intel expert Marc Polymeropoulos on "Morning Joe."

  • Musk to House Democrat absent on subpoena vote: ‘Don’t be a d‑‑‑’

    Tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk told Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) not to “be a d‑‑‑” after the lawmaker missed a vote to subpoena Musk and posted about it online. Earlier Wednesday, Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee quickly shut down an effort from Democrats to subpoena Musk…

  • ‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning

    MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”

  • Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y

  • Congress puts hold on Trump’s $1 billion arms sale to Israel

    Congress has placed a hold on a $1 billion arms sale package for Israel that was readied alongside President Trump welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington on Tuesday. Two congressional aides told The Hill on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on the arms sale package. The Wall Street Journal first reported the…

  • Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

    Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."

  • Van Jones Says the Latest Trump Appointee Is One of the ‘Worst People Ever Born’

    CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous

  • Hegseth’s Venmo Is on Display in Embarrassing Leak

    Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • "It's Time To Boycott Anything American": Here's How Canadians Are Responding To Trump's Tariffs

    "They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."

  • Trump announces withdrawal from UN human rights body and halt to funding for Palestinian refugees

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top U.N. human rights body and will not resume funding for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees.

  • Ukrainian commander says North Korean soldiers charged his unit 'like in a World War II movie' during combat

    The commander described the North Korean troops as "cannon fodder" and said their behavior in combat was erratic.

  • ‘Whoa!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Stunned By Musk’s Plunging Popularity

    CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El

  • Fox Host Tips Off Colleagues to Trump Chief Susie Wiles’ Death Stare

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea. “If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five. “We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great water

  • South African president phones influential billionaire Musk after Trump's funding threat

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Donald Trump's “influential” billionaire adviser Elon Musk a day after the new U.S. president promised to cut funding for South Africa over a land expropriation law, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said Wednesday.

  • Mayor, province point fingers after Trump adviser singles out Edmonton's drug crisis

    U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser pointed to Alberta's capital as an example of a drug crisis that the U.S. government says is the impetus for sweeping tariffs on Canada.After talks on Monday, the prospect of 25 per cent tariffs on virtually all Canadian goods is on pause for a month.But before that announcement, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said during an appearance on CNBC that Canada "misunderstood" Trump's executive order on tariffs, and "this is not a tr

  • China's rapid tariff response shows Beijing is ready for Trump

    China's targeted and calibrated response to Trump's tariffs shows Beijing isn't backing down, economists told Business Insider.