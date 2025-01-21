What executive orders did Trump sign on day one?

Trump said during his campaign that he would be a dictator only on ‘day one’.

Trump said during his campaign that he would be a dictator only on ‘day one’. Illustration: Guardian Design/Alex Brandon/AP

On his first day back in the White House, president Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, including rescinding Biden-era executive actions and withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity during his campaign that he would be a dictator only on “day one” and use his presidential powers to close the southern border with Mexico and expand oil drilling.

“After that, I’m not a dictator,” he said.

As executive orders rolled in on Monday, the accelerated pace amounted to a shock-and-awe campaign given many expected that he would sign more than 50 in just his first day. By contrast, in his entire first term, Trump signed 220 executive orders.

Trump promised in his inaugural speech that these orders would amount to a “complete restoration of America.”

Here’s what we know so far about the executive orders and actions Trump signed during a rally and at the White House Monday.

***

What are executive orders?

An executive order issued unilaterally by the US president carries the force of law. The power originates in Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which details powers explicitly given to the president by Congress.

Presidents cannot use executive orders to create new law beyond the powers specifically given to him by the Constitution or Congress, nor can they violate basic constitutional rights. These orders can be challenged in court, and reversed by the president’s successor.

***

Rescinding 78 Biden-era executive actions

The order: Trump ordered 78 Biden-era executive actions to be rescinded.

What Trump said: “I’ll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration,” Trump told a crowd in Washington DC after his inaugural speech.

What it means: Among the actions to be rescinded include efforts to embed diversity, equity and inclusion policies in US institutions, which has “corrupted them by replacing hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy,” according to the White House’s release.

***

National border emergency

The order: Trump signed an order at the White House declaring an emergency at the southern US border, along with several other immigration-related policies.

What Trump said: “All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said in his inauguration speech.

What it means: The executive action paves the way to send US troops to the southern border and makes good on campaign promises to implement hardline immigration policies. There are limited details about how the administration planned to execute its sprawling set of immigration actions that were all but certain to face legal and logistical challenges.

Immigrant communities across the country are bracing for Trump’s promise to carry out the “largest deportation program in American history”, beginning as early as Tuesday morning.

***

Pardons for January 6 defendants

The order: Trump issues pardons for offenders and commutations related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. He will direct the Department of Justice to dismiss cases currently in progress.

What Trump said: “I’m going to be signing on the J6 hostages, pardons, to get them out,” Trump said during his rally speech. “We’ll be signing pardons for a lot of people, a lot of people.” Trump said he has pardoned about 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and issued six commutations.

What it means: Trump made his pledge to issue pardons for those with convictions related to the January 6 Capitol attack a core part of his re-election campaign. On the campaign trail, Trump often featured the national anthem sung by prisoners in a Washington DC jail. There are more than 1,500 people federally charged with associated charges.

With Trump back in the White House, justice department investigations into January 6 crimes are expected to cease.

***

Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement

The order: Trump issued executive action withdrawing the US from the 2015 Paris agreement, along with a letter informing the United Nations of the decision.

What Trump said: “I am immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip off” Trump said during a rally at the Capital One Arena. In his inaugural speech, Trump said he would use executive action to “end the Green New Deal”.

What it means: In 2017, Trump exited the Paris agreement. Upon taking office in 2021, Biden rejoined. Monday’s order makes good on a Trump election promise to withdraw from the 2015 global treaty seeking to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

Exiting the Paris agreement is part of Trump’s broader efforts to roll back climate protections and policy. Trump has described Biden’s efforts to grow the US’s clean energy sector as “the green new scam”.

***

