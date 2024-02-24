Exeter: Views sought on new bus lanes

People in Exeter are being asked for their views on plans for new bus lanes and pedestrian crossings.

The consultation by Devon County Council includes a questionnaire and is open until 29 March.

The proposals include a bus lane between the Paris Street Roundabout and the Middlemoor Roundabout and between Pinhoe Sainsburys and Sidwell Street.

There are also proposals for two pedestrian and cycle crossings on Honiton Road and Pinhoe Road.

Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council's cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: "These improvements we are proposing aim to make the bus a more attractive travel choice by reducing journey times and making trips more reliable."

