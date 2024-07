The Daily Beast

President Joe Biden is already catching flack from within his own ranks over his Friday night interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopolous.In assessing Biden’s once again shaky performance, a number of Democrats have expressed their dissatisfaction with the U.S. president, despite the fact the 81-year-old told Stephanopolous that high-profile figures in the party, including Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, “all said I should stay in the race.”Prior to the pre-recorded interview being aired,