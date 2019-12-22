Exhausted Klopp hails incredible night for Liverpool

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"You know we all are kind of exhausted more or less from a very intense game. But, in moments like this when I really struggle to find the right words in not my native language for describing my respect for the boys. How they do it, it's incredible. It was an incredible performance in an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. But we did so many good things, unbelievable. So many good football moments. Everyone was for different reasons on the edge pretty much. But, I saw so many sensationally good performances.

STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his team's Club World Cup victory over Flamengo on Saturday (December 21) as an "incredible night".

An extra-time goal from Roberto Firmino proved decisive after Flamengo had proven to be a match for Klopp's Premier League leaders for large parts of the game.

