Exhibition to show 150 years of district's history

More than 6,000 images will help to form the exhibition in Waltham Abbey

Images giving a snapshot of life in a district over the past 150 years have gone on show.

The Towns Through Time exhibition will have more than 6,000 photos depicting life in Epping Forest, Essex.

Held at Epping Forest District Museum, in Waltham Abbey, the collection will cover the area's towns, with some pictures dating back to the 1870s.

"Each image provides a glimpse into the lives of these communities, where people lived, worked, shopped, and spent their free time," the district council said.

"Some towns have hardly changed, while others have grown considerably."

Visitors have been encouraged to share their own memories about life in the district.

The free exhibition will be on show on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

