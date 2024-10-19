Exhibition in UK 'a miracle' says Ukrainian artist

Michael Velychko, 30, from Ukraine, says painting during the war has not been easy as materials can be hard to find [Michael Velychko]

A Ukrainian artist trapped by the war has said it is a "miracle" his paintings are being exhibited and sold in the UK.

Artwork by Michael Velychko, 30, who was born in Poltava in central Ukraine and now lives on a farm with his family, was shown at The Sentinel Gallery in Wivenhoe, Essex.

The event raised £1,500. The money was used to support Mr Velychko's family and to fund humantarian aid for his fellow Ukrainians.

Mr Velychko told the BBC: "I am very grateful that the gallery gives me the opportunity to show my paintings which are now in England. [It] is a miracle."

One of the paintings that featured in the exhibition, which started in September at The Sentinel Gallery in Wivenhoe [Michael Velychko]

He added: "For me, it [painting] is a light in the dark which keeps me going.

"Painting in wartime is not easy.

"There is always something missing, paint or frame, brushes or canvas.

"I still manage to finish paintings, which are now in England and people can see them there."

Another of the paintings that went on display [Michael Velychko]

Mr Velychko got his paintings to England for the exhibition with the help of John Eborn, who runs The Medder Gallery in Lavenham, Suffolk. It specialises in Ukrainian art.

Mr Eborn had hoped Mr Velychko would come to England himself, but everything changed when the war started.

John Eborn, who is wearing traditional Ukrainian dress, runs The Medder Gallery in Lavenham, Suffolk, which specialises in Ukrainian art [Supplied]

Mr Eborn said handmade dolls had also been sold during the exhibition to raise money for damaged hospitals in Ukraine.

He added: "I cannot just sit by and do nothing when Michael and his friends and family are suffering.

"Whatever our personal issues, we are blessed that bombs are not flying across our skies nightly, so that even young people fear for their mortality."

Money by the sale of handmade dolls was donated to damaged hospitals in the city of Poltava [Michael Velychko]

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links