Exiled Iranian dissidents welcome UN's call for investigation into 1980s purge

Jan van der Made
A United Nations expert called this week for an international investigation into a range of "atrocity crimes" committed in Iran in connection with a purge of dissidents in the 1980s. Most of the victims were part of a group now based in France and Albania, in a sometimes uneasy relationship with the West.

Javaid Rehman, the UN’s independent special rapporteur on the rights situation in Iran, said there should be "no impunity for such gross human rights violations, regardless of when they were committed".

His 66-page report focuses on "grave human rights violations" that took place in the Islamic Republic in 1981-1982 and in 1988, comprising "summary, arbitrary and extrajudicial executions of thousands of arbitrarily imprisoned political opponents".

It spotlights alleged extrajudicial executions of thousands of mainly young people across Iranian prisons within a few months in the summer of 1988, just as the war with Iraq was ending, an episode described as a "shocking tale of brutality".

Those killed were mainly supporters of the People's Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), a group Iranian authorities consider a terrorist organisation. At the time, the PMOI was given shelter and heavy weaponry by Iraq's Saddam Hussein.

A history of revolt

The PMOI is known by a variety of names, including Mujaheddin-e-Kalkh (MEK) or "People's Mujaheddin", alongside its political wing the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The remaining rebels and their families were moved to Albania.


