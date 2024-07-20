Our existence depends on US election result, warns Ukrainian MP

Donald Trump and JD Vance on stage at the Republican National Convention last week with their wives Melania and Usha - Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Ukraine believes its physical existence depends on the outcome of November’s US election after Donald Trump’s selection of JD Vance as his potential vice president, an MP has warned.

Mr Trump’s choice of the Ohio senator as his running mate has fanned fears that a new Republican government would push Ukraine to acquiesce to Vladimir Putin if elected, withdrawing aid if no peace deal is reached with Russia.

Mr Vance, an opponent of the US’s assistance package to Ukraine in spring, wants to cut military support and has said Kyiv has no chance of regaining the territory lost since Russia invaded in 2022.

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and leader of the Golos party, said Kyiv must intensify efforts to speak with Mr Vance and highlight why support for Ukraine is vital for the US and globally.

“Of course we’re nervous, we know it’s the free will of the American people to choose their leaders,” Ms Rudik said.

“Yet we also know that our lives and physical existence depend on whoever they choose and the support we get from our biggest and strongest ally.

“The main outcome [from Vance’s appointment] is realising that we could have been doing a better job of approaching people from all sides in the US Congress and delivering the message of Ukraine, and right now we need to make sure we’re doing that and make sure we’re working with both parties with the same intensity.”

On Friday Mr Trump said he had spoken by telephone with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, and pledged to end the war with Russia.

“I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity.”

Mr Zelensky said he and Mr Trump had agreed “to discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting”.

Volodymyr Zelensky met Sir Keir Starmer at No 10 Downing Street last week and says he plans to meet Donald Trump - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

However, among a number of controversial statements about the war, Mr Vance told Steve Bannon during a podcast appearance shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine: “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

He is expected to pursue an “America first” foreign policy, drawing loud cheers during his acceptance speech on Wednesday as he laid bare plans to shift away from interventionism and towards protectionism and isolationism.

In a second setback for Ukraine as it continues to fight for its future, a draft budget approved by Germany’s government on Wednesday saw military aid for the country halved for next year, from around £6.7 billion to around £3.3 billion.

After the US, Germany is Ukraine’s second biggest military donor.

Ms Rudik said that strategic discussions on how to weather the shifts in support are already happening between allied countries. The most viable solution, she believes, is the confiscation and redistribution of Russian assets.

“Around $500 billion in frozen assets is being held in Europe and G7 countries. The decision for now is to keep those assets frozen and to give Ukraine a $50 billion loan that will be covered by that money,” she said. “We applaud this step, but it is a halfway step and it needs to go further.”

A woman and her daughter talk to the police after a Russian attack that killed three people in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Friday - Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images

Following recent visits to Ukraine, Russia, China and the US, Viktor Orban, the Hungarian president, said in a letter to the European Council president that Mr Trump already has “detailed and well-founded plans” for peace in Ukraine if he were to win the 2024 election.

Details are yet to emerge, but experts believe they would not be favourable to Ukraine in the long run. Kyiv and its Western backers have previously insisted that the war could end if Russia withdrew its troops from Ukraine.

“The question we are constantly asking, with still no answer, is who or what in the world would make sure that Putin keeps his side of the bargain?” said Ms Rudik.

“I don’t see anyone stepping forward to stand as guarantor for Putin, to make him keep his side of the bargain – not the UN, Nato, or anyone in power or planning to be.

“That is critical because what may seem like a good idea now could be a disaster in two years if Russia rearms and attacks us again.”