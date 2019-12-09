Exit Interview: Karl Urban Is Excited to Be One of The Boys

Karl Urban is very happy that he’s finished filming the second season of The Boys, Amazon’s darkly funny, anti-corporate take on superheroes. He’s happy because he’s very excited about how the sophomore season shaped up. He’s happy because the show’s first season was a massive success for the streaming service, and because it became one of the most talked-about freshman series of the year. But Urban is also happy because wrapping season two meant he got to leave Toronto, where the series is filmed, and head back to his home in New Zealand before the weather got bad.

“We just wrapped last week, and truly, the day after I left, it snowed,” Urban tells GQ over the phone in late November, enjoying the Southern Hemisphere’s spring weather. “I got out at the right time.”

The Boys isn’t the first time that the 47-year-old actor has been at odds with a costumed superhero. In 2018, he played the gun-toting Asgardian Skurge in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, and he played the hyper-serious super-cop Judge Dredd in 2012’s Dredd. He’s also racked up scene-stealing roles in big fantasy franchises ( Lord of the Rings) and sci-fi tales alike (he played Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in the Chris Pine-led Star Trek films).

The Boys, though, feels distinctly relevant to this moment in time. Urban plays Billy Butcher, a powerless human who launches a violent vendetta against superheroes, who enjoy the public’s adoration and respect despite all the collateral damage they leave in their wake. Butcher blames Homelander—a hero with the abilities of Superman, the patriotism of Captain America, and the psychopathy of most Batman villains— for his wife’s death, but as the show’s first season progresses, it becomes clear that the corporations behind the “heroes” might just be the real source of evil in the world—you know, like in real life.

Over the course of our chat, Urban walked us through his time on The Boys, his career in almost all your favorite genre franchises, his hopes for 2020, and… well, you’ll see.

GQ: Why do you think The Boys struck such a cord? When I first saw the trailers, I was expecting it to be another entry in the “dark and edgy” take on the superhero genre, but it ended up being about much, much more.

Karl Urban: It's a complex question and it predominantly deals with audience reaction. I think one of the main reasons the show resonates to the degree that it has is because it's a character-driven show and that's really a testament to the quality of writing that [show runner Eric Kripke] and his team have delivered. And then also stellar performances from the cast. I believe that the audience also really responded to an alternative narrative in the superhero genre than [that which] had been predominantly portrayed in mainstream cinema for the last decade-plus.

And you've obviously been a part of that very trend with Thor: Ragnarok. How was making The Boys different from your experience making a Marvel movie?

Well, here's the thing: On the ground, the experience was fundamentally the same. Obviously tonally the material is extremely different. From my perspective, it was another opportunity to collaborate with excellent partners. For me, you know, the destination is not what's important. The journey is everything. Once I've finished working on a piece, then it's not mine anymore. It's the audience’s.

What was it like to play Billy Butcher? He feels like a very specific type of character for our time, both in terms of his fairly righteous anger and his possibly too far extreme ways of reacting to it.

Well, Butcher is a fun character to play, because of the degree of internal conflict that wages within him. There is a war inside of Butcher, and to get to the dawn, you must first travel through the night. Butcher has both the tendency to be the villain and the hero, which makes him a hell of a lot of fun to play. Looking at season two, some of the shit that Butcher gets up to is truly diabolical. And I pray that I personally don't get the karma payback for what he does. I didn't think of it, I didn't write it, but I'm definitely guilty of doing it.

One thing I noticed about the “villain” of The Boys is that the bad guy was, really, the corporation behind the superheroes themselves and, to a certain extent, capitalism. What was playing in that theme like for you, and do you think it resonated especially well in 2019?

