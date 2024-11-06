How America voted in maps and charts

Donald Trump has won victory in the race for the presidency of the United States, gaining a historic second term.

He passed the critical threshold of 270 electoral college votes with a projected win in the state of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate.

What exit polls tell us about how people voted

The US exit polls help build a picture of how different groups of people have voted across the nation. Exit poll data is updated throughout the night.

The latest numbers suggest that women broke for Kamala Harris but perhaps not by the margins her campaign had hoped, at 54% compared with 44% for Donald Trump.

[BBC]

In 2020, the exit polls suggested 57% of women backed Joe Biden, which is broadly similar once the margin of error is taken into account.

Looking at race, Trump led among white voters - the biggest single group - and Harris led with black voters.

She was also ahead with Hispanic voters, but support for Trump has increased more than 10 points among this group compared with 2020.

In particular, Trump has won a significant increase in support from male Latino voters - up 18 points on 2020.

[BBC]

A majority of younger voters across the US backed Harris, but in the battleground state of Michigan the Democrats lost significant backing from 18-29 year olds suggest the latest exit poll figures.

In 2020, 61% of voters in this group backed Joe Biden, but only 46% say they voted for Kamala Harris this time.

Nearly six in 10 college-educated voters in the data said they voted Harris, while a similar proportion of people without a college degree voted for Trump.

Which states determined the presidency

To win the White House, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral college votes.

Each state is worth a differing number of votes depending on the size of the population. In most cases if a candidate gets the most votes in a state, they win all the electoral college votes for that state.

A few of the most hotly contested battleground states voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020, but this year were won by Trump.

[BBC]

With a projected win in Wisconsin, Donald Trump secured the presidency.

The state's 10 electoral votes pushed Trump's tally above 270.

The map above shows the voting in each county of Wisconsin.

Kamala Harris did well in urban areas, including the major cities of Madison and Milwaukee, but Trump carried the lead in most other areas.

Trump has also been projected to win in the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia.

Pennsylvania was considered the biggest state to watch out for, with its 19 electoral votes. The state has been projected for Donald Trump.

Republicans projected to control Senate

There are also elections to both Houses of Congress. The Republicans are projected to have gained a majority in Senate after wins including West Virginia and Ohio.

[BBC]

Republicans controlled the House of Representatives before this election and are only a handful of seats shy of a majority, but there are dozens of seats still to be called.

If the President’s party controls both these institutions it gives him a good chance of implementing their agenda.

If either House is in the hands of the other party, more negotiation will be needed.

[BBC]

