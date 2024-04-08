The exodus from Northern Maine: Traffic increases after eclipse

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The car that ran over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago didn't have a dent in the hood or damage to the windshield as you would expect if a larger person was struck while standing and fell on the hood, a crash reconstructionist told jurors Monday. Barry Raftery has been called to testify by the defence in the trial of Umar Zameer, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was run