Expansion at Oklahoma Children's Hospital allows more kids to get help
Since getting POTS, here's how I've learned to manage my life and stay hopeful while battling a chronic illness.
Prince Edward Island is now short another family doctor, the province's health agency confirmed Thursday. Dr. Harold Molyneaux has taken an immediate leave due to medical reasons, Health P.E.I. said in a statement.As a result his Summerside clinic, which served around 2,500 patients, will close immediately.The health agency said any patients impacted by the closure will be mailed information within the next several days with instructions on how to access care, including virtual care.In the meant
Ryan Peck started doing 150 burpees daily after recovering from pulmonary embolisms. He doesn't like them but appreciates the benefits.
Maggie Mitani was a brand new member of the University of Windsor women's hockey team when, in February 2023, she felt a slight lump on her neck.She wasn't worried and initially brushed off getting it checked out. But with her teammates' insistence that she go to the doctor, Mitani's lump was eventually diagnosed as thyroid cancer."I was sitting in my dressing room and ... I felt like a little ball [on my neck] ... We're all kind of like, whatever, doesn't matter," she told CBC News."A few days
The YouTuber, 30, says she lost the love to workout for "a very long time" after the gym became a "traumatic place."
"It is not infrequent that we have flies and other insects in the operating room. A colleague whacked a fly in the sterile field with a sponge and flicked it all into a kick bucket."
Dogs may be a human’s best friend but there are limits – is face licking one of them?
Joan Fair, 75, says when her husband's symptoms became better, hers only worsened.
OTTAWA — Health Canada has seized unauthorized health and beauty products including a cold remedy containing an opioid from a store in Richmond, B.C., saying the products "may pose serious health risks" to users. The federal department says the Tokyo Beauty and Healthcare store in the Aberdeen Centre mall was selling a number of items for skin treatment or cold-symptom relief labelled as containing prescription or controlled drugs. One of the cold treatments, Pabron Gold A Granules, contains an
Gastro doctors and dietitians explain how your diet may be making your bathroom problems worse.
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — It’s not just Israeli bombs that have killed children in war-ravaged Gaza — now some are dying of hunger. Officials have been warning for months that Israel’s siege and offensive were pushing the Palestinian territory into famine. Hunger is most acute in northern Gaza, which has been isolated by Israeli forces and has suffered long cutoffs of food supplies. At least 20 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration at the north’s Kamal Adwan and Shifa hospitals, acco
In a bizarre story that raises multiple questions, a study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases has revealed that a German man managed to get jabbed 217 times with the COVID vaccine over the course of 29 months and yet appears to suffer no ill effects from his run of vaccine maxxing. The man […]
New research suggests that patients fare just as well if doctors prescribe less risky immediate-release opioids following a knee replacement surgery.
Family enjoying year of 'firsts' after baby gets heart transplant in Louisville
Susan Niebergall achieved her first pull-up at the age of 57, after the menopause, and believes age isn't a barrier to hitting your fitness goals or losing fat.
It turns out that extra hour of sleep is more important than you may think.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas moved closer Thursday to requiring abortion providers to ask patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and report the answers to the state. It would join other states with Republican legislatures that ban most abortions even though Kansas voters have affirmed abortion rights. The House approved, in an 81-39 vote, a bill that would require providers to ask patients 11 questions about their reasons for terminating a pregnancy, including that they can’t afford
Amy Dowden has praised Tom and Giovanna Fletcher for driving eight hours to comfort her after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Members of the Royal College of Psychiatrists were asked to choose the top three influences on mental illness in women and girls.
This is the first time microplastics have been linked to health problems in humans, following decades of speculation over their potential impact.