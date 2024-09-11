What to Expect at the 2024 Emmys: Political Statements, Show Reunions and Dynamic Duos

It’s the biggest night of the year for television — for the second time. On Sept. 15, the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on ABC, will honor the best of 2023-2024 on the small screen. There are high expectations for the second Emmy ceremony after the January outing. While the ratings weren’t as high as Fox would have liked for that first show, its nostalgic elements, including cast reunions and set re-creations for series celebrating big anniversaries, made for one of the more enjoyable Emmycasts in years.

With Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay returning as executive producers, it’s safe to assume they’ll find a way to lean into some of those components that pull on heartstrings. (It is the 30th anniversary of “Friends” one week after the Emmys — just sayin’!)

But can the second Emmys measure up? Variety takes a look at what to expect from the ceremony.

Jeff Bridges and Greta Lee, wearing Hodakova, at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California in August.

Haute Looks

Expect to see not only red carpet favorites like Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Armani, Versace and Louis Vuitton to be well represented but also up-and-coming designers could snag some of the spotlight, as they’ve done in the past. Perhaps Brooklyn-based Agbobly — founded by Jacques Agbobly during the height of the pandemic — will pop up at the Emmys? Well known for its vibrant colors, rich materials and Togolese inspirations, Agbobly earned kudos for its custom sunflower skirt with rainbow-hued pride colors worn by Uma Thurman at the GLAAD Media Awards earlier this year in support of “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Swedish designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson launched her line Hodakova just three years ago, but her sustainable designs, which use upcycled and second-hand materials, are already a favorite of Cate Blanchett and Emma Corrin.

Emmy nominee Greta Lee wore a black-leather Hodakova corset, made of repurposed riding boots, while promoting “Tron: Ares” at D23 in August. Speaking of Lee, her fellow “Morning Show” nominee Karen Pittman will be wearing a custom design by Charles Harbison, who relaunched his namesake studio two years ago after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. As for jewels, Bucherer Fine Jewellery may be a heritage brand that dates to 1888, but its diamond and gemstone designs didn’t enter the U.S. market until three years ago. Since then, Bucherer has dazzled at most major awards shows, including pieces worn by Eva Longoria, Kate McKinnon and Olivia Munn to this year’s Oscars. While Bucherer can’t share its Emmy plans ahead of the big day, expect the jeweler to have a strong presence.

Ramy Youssef wearing an Artists for Ceasefire pin at the 2024 Oscars in March.

Red Carpet Politics

With U.S. election day less than two months away, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the war in Ukraine, politics could take center stage at this year’s Emmys. Awards shows in the last year have seen many celebrities wearing red pins in support of Artists for Ceasefire. There’s also a threat of traffic disruption from protests, like the pro-Palestinian one at the Oscars in March that caused such a traffic nightmare that the telecast was delayed for five minutes as guests rushed to get to their seats. The Television Academy and ABC must also be working overtime to ensure their guests hit the red carpet without any interference.

Pack Leaders

This year, it’s a bit harder to predict frontrunners; while it seems like Peak TV continues to grow, due to the strike aftermath, there’s actually a smaller pool of shows airing in the eligibility window between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

Netflix leads as the platform with the most nominations (107), which consists of a whopping 35 programs. Meanwhile, FX, which broke its own record with 93 nominations, highlights only nine shows, including the esteemed “Shōgun” in the drama race and “The Bear” in comedy. Although HBO earned 91 nominations, it’s the first time in 20 years that HBO is not in the first or second spot for noms earned; however, its “True Detective: Night Country” was the fourth-most-nominated series and most-nominated limited series with 19 nods, so it’s tough to imagine it won’t also get a plethora of trophies. Apple TV+ also had a record year with 72 nominations, thanks to hits like “Palm Royale” and “The Morning Show.”

Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano

The categories themselves are filled with heavy hitters: Carol Burnett going head-to-head with Meryl Streep (and they’ll have to beat out “Abbott Elementary” favorite Sheryl Lee Ralph); Paul Rudd entering the supporting comedy race against the last supporting winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach; and Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone and Diane Lane competing for supporting actress in a limited series. Not to mention Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. (who landed the sole nomination for “The Sympathizer”) vying for the trophy against John Hawkes and the late Treat Williams.

Dynamic Duos

Father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will emcee this year’s ceremony four years after they made history as the first father and son to win major awards in the same year. The “Schitt’s Creek” stars won for lead and supporting actors while Dan Levy also won for writing and directing, and both took home outstanding comedy series trophies as exec producers.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the pair said in a joint statement about their duties.

This Emmys will see more duos in general, with many couples earning nominations, including Sarah Paulson (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”) and Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”); Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”) and Tracy Letts (“Winning Time”); Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”) and Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”); Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”) and Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”); and Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”) and Rob McElhenney (“Welcome to Wrexham”).

Time to Celebrate

From the days and nights leading up to the Emmys and into the wee hours after the last award is handed out, parties will be popping up throughout Los Angeles. Sandra Oh, Anna Sawai and Awkwafina are expected at the Gold House and Macro toast Sept. 12. While CAA has no plans for an Emmy soirée, WME, UTA and Gersh will host their annual pre-parties. BAFTA’s afternoon Tea Party and the Creative Coalition’s Humanitarian Awards are the hot daytime tickets on Sept. 14, followed a few hours later by the MPTF’s Evening Before benefit, which will be co-chaired by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, and Jon and Anna Osceola Hamm. Disney, Netflix and Apple are throwing after-parties as is HBO Max, which returns for a second consecutive year to San Vicente Bungalows.

