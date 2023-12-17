Expect to hear drilling Monday morning near Capitol Lake. And it’s going to be loud, state says

If you wake up to the sound of drilling Monday morning, here’s why: ground samples around Capitol Lake need to be collected as part of a geotechnical survey.

That’s according to the state Department of Enterprise Services, which says the work is tied to the larger effort of restoring the Deschutes Estuary, otherwise known as the longterm project to remove the Fifth Avenue Dam and return Capitol Lake to its pre-lake form.

The work is set to take place all week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18-22.

The drilling will start at Heritage Park and continue around the perimeter of Capitol Lake along Deschutes Parkway Southwest to just past the Olympic Street West intersection at Fifth Avenue.

“Large machinery, trucks, and crews will be visible, and visitors can expect loud noise from the drilling,” DES announced in a news release. “A portion of the pedestrian walking path will be closed, and pedestrians should follow the marked detour.”

A few parking spots near the drilling locations will be temporarily closed during the work, according to DES.