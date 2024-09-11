What to expect from the Lucy Letby Thirlwall Inquiry

The Thirlwall Inquiry will look at how Lucy Letby was able repeatedly to kill and harm babies on the neonatal unit - Chester Standard

The public inquiry into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital where Lucy Letby worked will begin on Tuesday, September 10.

The statutory inquiry - which will be led by Lady Justice Thirlwall - was ordered by Steve Barclay, the former health secretary, last August after neonatal nurse Letby was convicted of the murders of seven newborns and the attempted murder of six others.

Earlier this year she was also convicted of the attempted murder of a seventh infant.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10am on Tuesday at Liverpool Town Hall and are expected to last around four and a half months. Here is everything you need to know about the inquiry:

Why was an inquiry needed if there had already been a trial?

Mr Barclay said he ordered an inquiry to ensure “vital lessons” were learned and to “provide answers” to the parents and families impacted.

The inquiry will investigate the wider circumstances around what happened at the Countess of Chester, including how whistleblowers were treated and governance. It will also look at what actions were taken by regulators and the wider NHS.

The Care Quality Commission and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health looked into the unit during the Letby years but raised no concerns about a killer nurse.

At the time, Mr Barclay said: “This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need. I am determined their voices are heard.”

The government said it was committed to making the NHS one of the safest places in the world to give birth and that every parent felt confident that their babies were receiving world-class treatment.

Although the inquiry was originally non-statutory meaning witnesses were not compelled to attend, the government changed the hearing to statutory, to ensure hospital bosses would be compelled to give evidence under oath.

Who are the core participants?

The families of the children who were harmed or killed.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH)

Department for Health and Social Care

Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Nursing and Midwifery Council

Care Quality Commission

NHS England

Antony Chambers, former chief executive of Countess of Chester Hospital

Ian Harvey, former medical director at Countess of Chester Hospital

Alison Kelly, former director of nursing at Countess of Chester Hospital

Sue Hodkinson, former HR director at Countess of Chester Hospital.

How will the inquiry unfold?

In the first week, the inquiry will hear opening statements from the counsel for the inquiry, as well as the counsel for each of the core participants.

From Monday, September 16, the inquiry will begin hearing evidence which has been broken into three parts:

Part A is about the experience at the hospital, and elsewhere, of the parents of the babies named in the indictment,

Part B considers the conduct of people working at the hospital and how Letby was able repeatedly to kill and harm babies on the neonatal unit.

Part C will look at the wider NHS, examining relationships between the various groups of professionals, the culture within our hospitals and how these affect the safety of newborns in neonatal units.

What to look out for?

The Countess of Chester neonatal unit had been criticised in the years leading up to the deaths as an ‘accident waiting to happen’ after senior staff were made redundant and replaced with nursery nurses.

It has also been claimed that the baby unit had an ongoing outbreak of pseudomonas, an infection which can kill newborns, as well as problems with sewage leaking on the ward.

When consultants first pointed the finger at Lebty, an internal investigation by the hospital found that she had done nothing wrong and doctors were asked to write a letter of apology to the nurse. Soon after they contacted the police.

It is expected that hospital bosses will be asked about their conclusions that Letby was innocent as well as wider problems within the unit.

Pathologists and coroners who ruled that many of the deaths were natural causes may also be called and asked if they still stand by their findings.

Even without the Letby deaths, there were nine other baby deaths on the unit over the same period, far higher than the two or three that would be expected. It is likely the inquiry will seek to understand why the death rate was so high, even after accounting for Letby.

Surveys have also been sent to all midwives, doctors, nurses and managers in hospitals asking about the culture within their units. Lady Justice Thirlwall said the responses would give vital inside information about what people on the inside really think.

Who is Lady Justice Thirlwall?

Dame Kathryn Mary Thirlwall, an English Court of Appeal judge, was appointed in September to chair the inquiry which now bears her name.

After growing up in Sunderland, she gained a BA at the University of Bristol before in 1981, completing the Common Professional Examination, a qualification for those without a law degree, at the former Newcastle Polytechnic, now Northumbria University.

She became a QC in 1999 and served as a member and vice-chair of the Bar Council’s Professional Standards Committee until 2005. Between 2003 and 2005, she chaired its Working Group on money laundering.

Lady Justice Thirlwall was appointed in September to chair the inquiry which now bears her name - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

She was appointed as High Court judge in 2010, receiving a customary damehood at the time. Before being promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2017.

In an opening statement in November, Lady Justice Thirlwall, said: “We all know that there have been many inquiries into events in hospitals and other healthcare settings over the last thirty years.

“The case of Beverley Allitt, who murdered babies at Grantham Hospital in the 1990s, comes to mind. Everyone was determined that it would not happen again. It has happened again. This is utterly unacceptable.

“I want to know what recommendations were made in all these inquiries, I want to know whether they were implemented. What difference did they make? Where does accountability lie for errors that are made?”

A supporter of Sunderland football club, she states one of her proudest moments was holding the FA Cup which Sunderland won in 1973 while still in the then Second Division.

With many questioning the Letby verdict, will the terms of reference change?

Last month, two dozen academics, medics, scientists and statisticians wrote to Lady Justice Thirwall calling for the terms of the inquiry to change in light of growing concerns about the safety of Letby’s conviction.

They said they wanted to see the inquiry consider “alternative, potentially complex causes for the deaths” of the babies other than murder by Letby.

However, the inquiry said that the terms were the result of discussions between the Secretary of State for Health and Lady Justice Thirlwall after consultation with the parents of the babies involved, as well as other organisations.

This weekend Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, said that attempts to question Letby’s convictions were “crass and insensitive”.

The families have also said that speculation about her guilt has been upsetting, meaning it is unlikely terms of reference will change. Inquiry staff have stated that it will begin as planned and will follow the existing terms of reference.

Since her first trial ended, Letby has failed in two attempts to appeal the convictions.

It is expected that hospital bosses will be asked about their conclusions that Letby was innocent as well as wider problems within the neonatal unit - Cheshire Constabulary

When will the findings be published?

Lady Justice Thirlwall has said she will publish her findings and recommendations publicly, but this may be done in multiple reports.

The judge has already sent a detailed questionnaire to every hospital in England with a neonatal unit, including questions about whether it has CCTV and, if not, whether consideration has been given to installing it in the light of the Letby case.

The hospital is also facing a corporate manslaughter charge and Letby has appointed a new barrister to take her case to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) so the report may be held up by ongoing proceedings.

Can I watch it?

The inquiry is not being live-streamed for the public.

Members of the public wishing to attend in person needed to have applied by the end of August.