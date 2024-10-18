What to expect for night two of BLINK Cincinnati?

Sky News

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a gun battle by Israeli troops seemingly unaware they had caught one of the country's biggest foes. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Sinwar, considered the mastermind of the 7 October attack just over a year ago, had been "eliminated" in southern Gaza on Wednesday. The Israeli military also released drone footage which it said showed the final moments of the Hamas leader before he was killed.