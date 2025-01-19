‘Expect to see snake-like peeling’: 19 self-care treats for the perfect pick-me-up

A new year brings fresh starts, but after the indulgent and languid festive season, we’re usually not feeling so hot. Without the twinkly lights and social gatherings to counteract the short days and Baltic temperatures, it’s also natural to feel a little down.

And while Blue Monday has long been discredited as a ruse to sell holidays, many of us will probably find the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration a little more depressing than your typical first day of the week. Either way, when it’s cold and dark outside, it’s a great time to focus on self-care to brighten your mood.



Whether you’re looking for a small indulgence or want to invest in something that will genuinely better your day-to-day, these are my favourite self-care buys right now. Many are aimed at improving your health and wellbeing, while others will simply help you feel warm and cosy.

***

Simple self-care ideas

***

Baby-soft feet

Dr Glycolic Soft Feet seven-day peel socks

£6 at Beauty Pie

“But my feet are staying firmly in my socks right now!” I hear you cry. For this very reason, now is the perfect time to do a peel (AKA sock-shaped pouches filled with an acid and conditioning formula) and reveal baby-soft footsies. They sound gross, but once you try this at-home pedi method you’ll be addicted. For the price tag, Beauty Pie’s version is super effective and moisturising. Expect to see snake-like peeling for up to seven days after 90 minutes of wear.

***

Cosy thermals

Uniqlo Heattech socks

£7.90 at Uniqlo

These super-cosy pile socks simply do what they say on the tin: keep your feet toasty with Uniqlo’s patented thermal technology. You won’t want to take them off.

***

Colourful lipstick for dry lips

Stila Stay All Day liquid lipstick

£21 at Stila

£21 at Look Fantastic

If there’s one piece of makeup that’s guaranteed to instantly lift your mood, it’s a bold lipstick. In winter there’s the risk of bright shades highlighting a dry and chapped pout, so I’ve been loving Stila’s super-creamy and moisturising liquid formula, which is enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil. It goes on matte and doesn’t bleed.

***

Soothing fragrance

Neom Wellbeing Pod essential oil diffuser

£95 at Neom

£95 at Look Fantastic

If soothing essential oils are your thing, then a decent diffuser is a must. Neom’s is the creme de la creme in my opinion. It can churn out up to seven hours of continuous fragrance, has an easy-to-use touch-sensitive display and is super compact.

***

Elegant amber

Maison Balzac Amber essential oil burner

£41 at End

£55 at La Gent

If analogue devices are more your vibe, then this amber glass oil burner is beautifully made and has a chic simplicity.

***

Sunshine for dreary days

Lexon Mina Sunrise lamp alarm clock

£79.90 at John Lewis

Sunlight signals to your body that it’s time to wake up and suppresses the sleepiness chemical, adenosine. So on dark, dreary mornings, a Sad lamp is great for simulating the same effects. Lexon’s mushroom-shaped alarm clock version is design-led without compromising on function, so it will fit neatly if you have a carefully curated bedside table. It has three settings: a sunrise simulator, a sunset feature and nine LED colour options to set the mood for a cosy reading session.

***

Better sleep

Diome Rested supplement

£60 at Diome

Created by health practitioners, the debut product from Diome is a plant-based supplement for deeper sleep. As someone who’s used to waking up feeling groggy, I found a course of these tablets had me feeling genuinely more energised. They include essential vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts and myoinositol (which can influence metabolism and perhaps even some mental health conditions). This supplement is aimed at improving energy and digestion in the short term and supporting the immune system and decreasing the intensity of PMS symptoms over time.

***

The perfect loungewear

Life Of Ease sweatpants

£110 at Life Of Ease

If your sweatpants have seen better days, then it’s time to invest in the ultimate pair. Life Of Ease (or Loe) was started in lockdown (you know, that time when you wore nothing but tracksuits), and the brand has perfected cut, feel and comfort with its co-ords. The jersey is perfectly heavy yet soft as can be, and they’re made from 100% cotton in Portugal.

***

Habit-forming journal

Papier Warmth wellness journal

£26 at Papier

£26 at Selfridges

If you’re the journalling sort then a fresh set of pages will give you that fuzzy back-to-school feeling. This pretty, graphic version from Papier has 12 weeks of pages with exercises designed to help you reflect, pen your gratitude and set goals. With any luck, great habits will be ingrained by March.

***

Luxury comb for hair oiling

Champo gua sha scalp comb

£24 at Champo

Champo’s hair products are Instagram-famous for their thickening benefits and soothing formulas, which reimagine ancient Ayurvedic practices. The brand’s weighty jade comb adds an extra element of luxury to the ritual of oiling your hair. Comb it through from your parting to your ends to distribute oil and help it penetrate, while also giving your scalp a calming gua sha massage.

***

Self-care for your eyes

111Skin Cryo De-puffing eye mask

£12 each at 111Skin

£80 for eight at Cult Beauty

Another cult product that’s ideal for a winter self-care moment is 111Skin’s under-eye cryo mask. The cooling formula helps reduce puffiness and dullness with a moisturising and anti-inflammatory formula that includes seaweed, vitamin E and a powerful peptide complex to strengthen the skin.

***

Natural bath luxury

Bamford B Strong bath soak

£45 at Bamford

Soothing yet invigorating, a few glugs of this lovely-smelling new soak from Bamford will turn your bath into a tranquil, aromatherapy experience. It’s designed for post-workouts, but I find it helps lower scrunched-up, desk-addled shoulders as well. Breathe deep.

***

Pain-soothing patches

Ross J Barr Healing Patches

£15 at Victoria Health

£15 at Ross J Barr

If you have more persistent aches or experience period pain, these patches are a seriously nifty addition to your self-care arsenal. From respected acupuncturist Ross J Barr, they’re designed to heal aches and pains or soothe sore muscles using aromatherapy and transdermal routes (meaning the ingredients are delivered through the skin).

***

DIY manicure

Cowshed manicure kit

£22 at Cowshed

For less than the price of a high-street manicure, get a DIY treatment you can use again and again from the comfort of the sofa. Cowshed is known for its precision manicures and this set has all you need to restore your hands to softness: a hand cream, cuticle oil, cotton moisture-locking gloves, an emery board and a cuticle stick.

***

Hotel-style bathrobe

Sulis robe

£155 at Baina

Yes, this is an investment buy, but it’s a really luxurious robe that you wouldn’t mind being seen in – and when you consider cost per wear, it’s well worth it. In a chic checkered print, longer-length cut and made from the softest terry cotton, it will make bath time feel much closer to a hotel experience. For something a little more affordable, try Piglet In Bed’s cotton stripe style for £69.

***

Weighted blanket

Espa cotton weighted blanket

£67.50 at Espa

£90 at Cult Beauty

Some studies have shown that being cocooned under a weighted blanket can improve symptoms of insomnia and sleep duration. Recent research has even suggested the experience can increase the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. This grey weighted blanket from skincare brand Espa is filled with polyester and glass beads and made from organic cotton. It’s soft to the touch and looks just like a normal blanket.

***

Down-filled slippers

APC x Subu slippers

£100 at APC

£100 at Ssense

Enter the ultimate slipper for busy people. Nicknamed a winter sandal by Subu, these down-filled shoes with a proper sole are practical and unbelievably warm. The Japanese label has collaborated with APC for an elevated take on its signature styles.

***

Pyjamas but fashion

Damson Madder Antonella pyjama set

£85 at Damson Madder

If you like to dress up for bed, Damson Madder has you covered. Its PJ sets are cotton for comfort, but feature cutesy bow details and XL collars for fashion. Consider it dopamine dressing for after hours.

***

Portable comfort

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Stop & Soothe aromatherapy pen

£12 at Space NK

£23.94 at Amazon

If you’re prone to feeling overwhelmed, this aromatherapy pen is a great handbag item. The blend of tonka bean, peppermint and lavender aromatherapy oils is calming and uplifting. The easily absorbed gel is administered to temples or behind the ears with a click of the pen.

***

