Have expectations for the Buffalo Bills changed in 2024?
As the Buffalo Bills begin their preparations for week three, they are one of nine unbeaten teams in the NFL and one of five 2-0 teams in the AFC.
When J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury before his rookie year even had a chance to get started, it was reasonable to assume that the Vikings were going to take a major step back in 2024. Well, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson apparently had other plans.…
Tom Brady got plenty of criticism for his first NFL game on the air with Fox, and rightfully so. He seemed nervous and his speech was stilted. But he improved in Week 2 with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints broadcast, and there was one momen
Travis Kelce last week scoffed at fans saying NFL refs favor the Chiefs. Here’s what he thought of this flag thrown Sunday.
At the absolute peak of last season's Colorado hype, we were treated to a classic game between the Buffaloes and in-state rival Colorado State. Colorado ultimately won that game in double overtime, but that meeting still provided plenty of bulletin-board material for the…
We're not even two weeks into the 2024 NFL regular season, and the Tennessee Titans already appear to be coming apart at the seams. But that's what happens when a franchise's head coach and quarterback aren't on the same page. With Tennessee sitting pretty against the…
One trade that the Edmonton Oilers made this off season was without a doubt a huge slam dunk.
The Chiefs coach stopped in the locker room Sunday to put his arm around his running back and talk to him.
Miami signed Huntley off the Ravens practice squad for QB depth in Tagovailoa's absence, with Skylar Thompson at QB1.
Less than two weeks into the 2024 NFL regular season, and it might already be time to call it. I relented on fully embracing the idea to this point, but Bryce Young really might be a massive NFL Draft bust. Be it for his own limited i
A Chiefs team that plans to play in February showed a complication in early September.
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back in his criticism of the team’s performance.
So far in his young NFL career, there's been nothing to indicate that the Chicago Bears' other players actively dislike Caleb Williams. But we haven't seen a perfect example of how deeply they care about the No. 1 overall pick in a game yet, either. This is a…
Chicago Bears fans: obviously, you have to give Caleb Williams some time. In just two NFL games, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 Draft has looked ... not great. He tossed two interceptions against the Houston Texans in a 19-13 loss on Sunday night, has…
All rookie quarterbacks have growing pains. It's part of the game — even for the ones who are supposedly the best. Even Caleb Williams is struggling to acclimate to the NFL game so far. But there simply hasn't been much positive mom
The Green Bay Packers left it all – and a little bit more – on the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
The Browns thought they landed their franchise QB in a 2022 trade with the Texans. Instead, they paid a king's ransom for little productivity.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s safe to assume “TrEverBank” is out of business — for the season and forever.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa will not retire, NFL Network reported on Sunday.
Player projections and fantasy advice are all included in this year's edition of The Hockey News Yearbook.