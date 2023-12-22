Expedition cruise ship loses power after being hit by rogue wave

An expedition cruise ship temporarily lost power after it was hit by a rogue wave on Thursday.

There were no serious injuries among guests or crew members aboard the MS Maud vessel, operated by HX, formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions. The ship was on its way from Florø, Norway, to Tilbury, England, at the time, according to a spokesperson.

The ship’s condition “remains stable and the crew are able to sail under their own power,” they said in an emailed statement. MS Maud is carrying 266 passengers and 131 crew.

“Following ongoing safety checks and technical assessments, given the weather conditions, we decided to amend the planned sailing route,” the spokesperson added. “Across the fleet, there are thorough operational protocols in place and we always prioritise the safety of those onboard.”

The ship is now sailing to Bremerhaven, Germany, where those on board will disembark. The company’s team is working to make travel arrangements home for guests.

Rogue waves, also called “extreme storm waves,” are more than twice the size of other waves nearby, according to the National Ocean Service. They are uncommon and unpredictable, and “often come unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves.”

"We work closely with health and safety experts, maintain highly trained crew members, and collaborate with third-party suppliers and maritime authorities to ensure rigorous measures are in place to prevent and manage any potential crises," the HX spokesperson said.

A similar incident occurred on Viking Polaris last year, killing one passenger and injuring four others.

“Cruise ships and their home offices are constantly reviewing weather conditions to ensure safest and smoothest courses,” Stewart Chiron, a cruise industry expert known as The Cruise Guy, told USA TODAY in an email. “Unfortunately, Mother Nature doesn't always cooperate and ships are forced to react at the moment.“

He said rogue waves rarely hit cruise ships, but it’s possible depending on the location and time of year.

