Experiments on children using infected blood likened to actions of Nazi doctors

More than 100 haemophiliacs contracted HIV and hepatitis C after being given medicine contaminated with the viruses at a school clinic

The actions of NHS doctors working at a school clinic where children were experimented on with infected blood products have been compared to the behaviour of Nazi doctors.

More than 100 young haemophiliacs attending Lord Mayor Treloar College, a specialist school for disabled young people, contracted HIV and hepatitis C after being given medicine that was contaminated with the viruses.

The treatment, Factor VIII, had been made from the blood plasma of donors who included high-risk groups such as gay men, prisoners and drug addicts in the US.

Many of the former pupils say they were experimented on without their consent and more than 70 have now died.

The school is set to feature heavily in the final report of the Infected Blood Inquiry, due to be published on Monday.

A surviving pupil has accused the doctors who subjected them to non-consensual experiments using tainted medicines of breaching the Nuremberg Code, a ten-point list of medical ethics set up after the Second World War to prevent exploitation of patients for scientific research, as well as the subsequent Helsinki Convention.

Gary Webster, a former Treloar’s boy who contracted HIV and hepatitis C from his Factor VIII, likened the doctors that treated him to Josef Mengele, the resident medic at Auschwitz who carried out cruel experiments on people brought to the camp.

Mr Webster says: 'We want Treloar's to publicly apologise, to stand up and admit to what went on' - Christopher Pledger for The Telegraph

“We know that they did clinical trials on us as children, as schoolboys, without either our knowledge or the consent of our parents,” he said.

“It is against the Helsinki Convention and the Nuremberg Code. We’re talking about serious matters here. It’s like going back to World War Two and Mengele and things like that. It’s just unbelievable.”

Mr Webster is a member of the self-titled Treloar’s Boys, a group of survivors campaigning for justice for themselves but also for their 75 schoolmates who died after being infected at the school.

Treloar’s has blamed the NHS for the failings which led to pupils catching deadly diseases while living there, much to the fury of the survivors.

The group is now considering resuming a legal action against the school which has been paused pending the final report.

The Telegraph revealed last week that lawyers think it is likely that the inquiry’s final report will make recommendations to the Crown Prosecution Service for some criminal prosecutions on the back of evidence seen since the inquiry was announced in 2017.

“[The school’s] whole attitude towards us is contemptuous and disrespectful,” said Steve Nicholls, another of the Treloar’s Boys. “We know, through evidence we have seen, that they conducted clinical trials on us as young school boys without either our consent or that of our parents.”

Mr Webster added: “We want Treloar’s to publicly apologise, to stand up and admit to what went on. We also want a memorial for all the 75 boys and their families so they can be remembered. The compensation money is secondary, we want that first.”

Des Collins, the lawyer representing the Treloar’s Boys and also acting on behalf of more than 1,000 infected blood victims, told The Telegraph the behaviour of the school’s doctors had parallels with Germany in the 1930s and 40s.

“This was systematic assault and what Nuremerg was all about,” he said.

“You had a captive group of people and you deliberately chose to experiment on them. You can not really get closer to Nuremberg than that. It is serious and appalling that it happened.

“[The doctors] clearly didn’t see themselves in that role because they didn’t have funny uniforms and speak with a German accent. [But] that’s what they were doing.

“The school was in loco parentis and they handed over the boys to be assaulted by the clinicians, and they should have said no and sought the parents’ consent.”

Leemon McHenry, a bioethicist and emeritus professor of philosophy at California State University, believes the case at Treloar’s could be an example of unethical medicine taught for generations to come.

“When we teach informed consent at university, we usually start with the experiments the Nazis conducted during World War Two and other egregious examples, such as the Tuskegee trials.

“It wouldn’t surprise me for a moment if in the future we’ll have textbooks with these UK cases in them.”

A spokesperson for Treloar’s School told The Telegraph: “This national scandal has devastated countless lives, including those of our former students and their families.

“Rightly, a public inquiry was set up to understand what happened and we have been a part of that process.

“We await the report’s publication and hope that it provides our former students who were infected with the answers they deserve. We fully support their calls for the Government to accelerate compensation payments.

“This week, we welcomed some of our former students back to our school. They visited the memorial to those who died following treatment with infected blood products, which is in our school chapel.

“We understand and support the need for a more public and accessible memorial, and want to work with our former students and families to achieve this.”