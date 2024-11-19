Expert calls for transparent bidding process for opioid funds
An addiction treatment expert has concerns over the process of distributing almost $669 million in funds from Baltimore's opioid lawsuit and settlements. Craig Lippens, in his role as president of the nonprofit Maryland Addiction Directors Council, advocates for treatment centers across the state. He also serves as program administrator at the One Promise treatment center. He told 11 News Investigates that he is concerned the process of distributing the funds will not be transparent.