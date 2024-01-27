Expert gives insight on renter's rights following storm, flood

Associated Press

Boris Nadezhdin has become a dilemma for the Kremlin as he seeks to run in the March 17 presidential election. The stocky, bespectacled 60-year-old local legislator and academic has struck a chord with the public, openly calling for a halt to the conflict in Ukraine, the end of mobilizing Russian men for the military, and starting a dialogue with the West. “The collection of signatures has gone unexpectedly well for us,” Nadezhdin told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday in Moscow.