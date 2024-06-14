Expert Rider Shows Why She's 'Queen Spinner' of Mall of America Thrill Ride

Tara Maldonado describes herself as the “Queen Spinner” of the Shell Shock ride at the Mall of America. She’s been on it thousands of times, and, as recent video shows, is a total boss at it.

Bystander Mayralejandra Salazar told Storyful she wanted to record her husband’s experience on the ride, little realizing she was "amongst royalty!”

Her video shows Maldonado rocking from side to side even before the ride starts, ensuring she pulls some hair-raising 360-degree spins as the ride turns.

Posting on TikTok, where she goes by the handle @queenshellspiner, Maldonado said she’d been on the ride over 400 times in the first five months of 2024 alone, packing in over 25,000 spins. Credit: Mayralejandra Salazar via Storyful

