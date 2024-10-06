Expert tips on ways to use up leftover food, from rice to pizza

These curried potato pancakes with smoked fish and mango chutney crème fraîche are a genius way to use up that last scoop of mash potato - Facundo Bustamante

It might be hard to picture King Charles and Queen Camilla carefully boxing up their roast dinner leftovers and tucking into them the next day for lunch. After all, historically speaking, royal families aren’t exactly famous for their thrift.

But unlike Henry V111, whose excess and wastefulness is legendary, King Charles is fastidious about never throwing food away.

“The King appals waste,” Tom Parker Bowles, the Queen’s son and author of Cooking and the Crown, recently revealed. “If anything is left over from [...] dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing’s allowed to be thrown out.”.

This peek behind the scenes of royal meal times confirms the King’s commitment to sustainability. It also puts many of us to shame. Who among us hasn’t thrown away a bit of mashed potato on the grounds there’s too little left to be useful? Scraped uneaten veg into the bin believing it’s not really enough to harm the planet? Chucked out the last bit of takeaway curry not knowing what else to do with it?

According to the anti-waste charity WRAP, we threw away 4.7 million tonnes of edible food in the UK in 2022. A large proportion (27 per cent) was fresh vegetables and salad, but an enormous 12 per cent – or 540,000 tonnes – consisted of homemade and pre-prepared meals. In other words, we tossed out cooked food we didn’t finish in one sitting, like soup, pasta, stews, curries and sandwiches. According to WRAP, a quarter of this occurs because we cook or serve too much. But the thing is, as the King well knows, much of this uneaten cooked food is gold.

Putting leftovers on the menu helps with meal planning and saves us time, while repurposed food tastes extra delicious because the flavours have had time to develop. It also helps save money and protect the environment.

“Food waste can cost a household of four an average of £1,000 a year, with food that gets bought, but goes uneaten,” says Dr Sam Hubble, from WRAP. “Just be sure to store leftovers in the fridge and use them up quickly.”

Many of us want to use up leftovers but aren’t inspired by a few cooked broccoli florets or a heap of claggy pasta. So, with the help of the Telegraph’s food writers, I’ve assembled an array of delicious and inventive ideas for using up common cooked leftovers. And they’re all worthy of the royal seal of approval.

Cooked vegetables

Soup made from leftover roast, boiled or steamed veg is absolutely delicious and couldn’t be simpler to make. Just put whatever veg you have into a blender (in batches if you have lots) and blitz with enough hot stock to make a smooth purée. Warm through on the hob, adding extra stock to get the right consistency. A Parmesan rind (keep them in the freezer for times like these) adds extra flavour and/or serve with grated cheese on top.

For dip or a pesto-style sauce, simply add less stock and other flavours if you like, such as fresh herbs or a spoonful of chilli or curry paste. Serve bread, crackers or crudités, or toss through pasta.

Telegraph food columnist Eleanor Steafal loves turning cooked veg into a shakshuka-style stew with eggs. “I’ll add a little tomato purée and a spoonful of harissa to roasted chopped peppers, courgettes, aubergines and tomatoes, along with a bit of water to loosen,” she says. “Simmer and then make wells in the saucy vegetables and crack eggs into them.” Cover and simmer until the eggs are cooked.

Yorkshire pudding

Many a food-waste crime occurs in the aftermath of a Sunday roast when we over cater. I always make too many Yorkshire puddings but they’re easy to reheat (10 minutes at 200C), and I use them as tasty vehicles for baked beans or scrambled eggs instead of toast. For a dessert, serve with syrup and ice cream.

My husband’s ‘smashed Yorkshires’ are a favourite leftovers hack. Heat a generous splash of oil in a frying pan (or melt some fatty meat trimmings), add the cooked Yorkshire puddings and press down with an egg slice to flatten. Fry on both sides, continuing to press and flatten, until crisp and golden. Serve with soup or just gobble hot from the pan.

Gravy

Never throw away gravy; it’s an elixir. When making stock, add it to the pot. Alternatively, reheat and add a good squirt of sriracha or other chilli sauce: this is brilliant poured over hash and eggs (see below).

Cooked meat

Hash is the ultimate leftovers dish. For a basic freewheeling version, fry a mixture of chopped cooked meat and veg in oil and butter, pressing down with an egg flip to flatten. The secret is to leave this untouched for long enough to go crisp and golden. Turn the mixture over and press down several more times, until you have lots of lovely crispy bits. Serve with an egg on top and reheated gravy if you fancy.

The Telegraph’s award-winning food writer Mark Hix says hash is a great vehicle for using up leftover game, now in season. When he worked at London’s famous Le Caprice restaurant, his game hash was so popular it never came off the menu. If you don’t have game, try making Mark’s recipe for duck hash, which can be adapted for leftover turkey or goose at Christmas.

Cooked chicken

The Telegraph’s award-winning food writer Diana Henry says a roast chicken is the gift that keeps on giving. “I’m always amazed at how much meat is left on a chicken,” she says. “You need to go underneath and pull every last bit off. This goes into risotto, along with mushrooms at this time of year, as well as Coronation chicken sandwiches.” To squeeze every last morsel from a chicken, Henry makes stock from the stripped carcass and uses this to make the risotto.

Bolognese, chilli or stew

Steafal loves to take slow-cooked meaty dishes in a new direction the second time around by adding spices and fresh herbs, as well as tinned pulses if she needs to bulk things out.

“Bolognese becomes chilli with the help of smoked paprika, dried chillies, cumin, a little dark chocolate, a tin of beans and a big squeeze of lime,” she says. “A lamb stew might get the spices, dried apricots and chickpeas that will give it the feeling of a tagine.”

If you only have a small amount to use up, a toasted sandwich is the answer. Stuff between slices of bread (don’t use too much sauce or your toastie will be soggy), with grated cheese. Fry in butter and oil on both sides – weigh down with something heavy, as this helps things meld together – until golden.

Rice

It’s fine to reheat rice once, according to the Food Standards Agency. (But be wary of reheating takeaway rice unless you’re absolutely sure it hasn’t already been reheated.) A simple soothing way to use up cooked steamed or boiled rice is to make Japanese butter rice, famously described in the novel, Butter. Reheat white rice until piping hot, add 1 tablespoon of butter to each bowlful, and soy sauce to taste

Pasta

Plain cooked pasta or strands coated in sauce like Bolognese make crisp and tasty fritters. For every 150g of cooked pasta, mix with 1 large egg, 20g grated Parmesan, ½ tbsp cornflour, 1 grated garlic clove, 1 tsp smoked paprika and ¼ tsp fine sea salt. If the pasta doesn’t have a sauce, add a small handful of chopped cooked veg. Fry spoonfuls of the mixture in hot oil over high heat for about 2 minutes on each side until crisp and golden. (Don’t flip sooner, or the fritters might not hold together).

Curry and pizza

Wake up leftover pizza with a sprinkling of grated cheese and/or chopped leftovers and pop under the grill until hot and melty. Or, fold over and fry to make a pizza toastie.

Don’t throw out leftover curry: if you have a good amount of sauce left, dilute with hot chicken or vegetable stock and add cooked noodles and vegetables to make soup. Or spread curry sauce over a naan or flatbread, top with grated cheese and grill to make a pizza. It’s also delicious with cheese in a toastie.

Mashed potatoes

Don’t throw out that little bit of mashed potato: stir it into stews and soups to thicken and enrich, or whisk into American-style pancake batter. Other ideas? Reheat mash with leftover gravy and/or dripping from a roasting tray for a gorgeous side dish.

Pastries

Clay has an ingenious idea for using up stale croissants. Slice a day-old croissant into ½-1cm rounds and arrange on a lined baking sheet. Remove the husks from three cardamom pods, crush the seeds and mix with 2 tablespoons caster sugar. Sprinkle over the croissant rounds and bake for 30-40 minutes at 130C, or until lightly coloured. “These airy little rounds are gorgeous with ice cream or sandwiched with vanilla-scented mascarpone,” Clay says.

Mixed leftovers

Fold any finely chopped leftovers – veg, meat, pasta or hot reheated rice – into pancake batter. Or make mini-frittatas. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4. Line 8 holes of a large muffin tray with paper cases. In a jug, whisk together 3 large eggs and 180ml double cream and season generously with salt and pepper. Fill the paper cases one-third of the way up the sides with the egg mixture, add a tablespoon of finely chopped leftovers into each hole and top with cheese. Top with the remaining egg mixture and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until puffed, firm to the touch and golden.