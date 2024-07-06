Experts to advise States on tree protection

The States wants to focus on "tree regeneration" following damage by Storm Ciaran [BBC]

A group will be formed to advise the government on how trees can be better protected and managed in Jersey.

Experts from Jersey's National Trust, Trees for Life, and Jersey Farmers’ Union are among those being asked to join the Tree Advisory Board.

Deputy Steve Luce, the environment minister, said he was keen to focus on the "regeneration of of trees and hedgerows" following damage by Storm Ciaran.

The move will also see the creation of a new tree-listing process.

The Jersey Tree Strategy, published in 2022, said the current listing system needed to be reviewed.

'Planting and regeneration'

Under current arrangements, trees can be formally protected where they have high amenity value.

According to the States, they are often given protection when they are under threat, usually by a development proposal.

As a consequence, the number of trees protected by being listed is relatively low and may not always include the Island’s most important trees.

Deputy Steve Luce, said: “We saw the loss of so many trees during and after Storm Ciarán.

"So, I am particularly keen to work with the new group to focus on the protection, planting and regeneration of trees and hedgerows.

“I am also confirming that I will be bringing forward a strengthening of the listing process for trees.

"We are beginning work to review all aspects of the process, including the legal framework upon which it is based; the criteria used for assessment; and the policy that will determine which trees might be protected using this tool.

The aim is to "develop a proportionate system for protecting Jersey’s trees" he added.

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links

More on this story