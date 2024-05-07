Experts discuss effectiveness of de-escalation tactics used by law enforcement
David Thomas, Professor of Forensic Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, said officers have been trained on de-escalation tactics for many years. "There are various non-lethal tools law enforcement officers use. The traditional ones are hands, fist and feet. The baton, pepper spray and taser are the more common ones that they have had for years," Thomas said. The question surrounding these techniques comes from recent deputy-involved incidents, some of which resulted in death.