Experts examine use of insanity defense in Boulder King Soopers shooter trial

Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with a fraud investigation that defrauded a senior of more than $10,000.Officers responded to a report of a fraud in the area of Spadina Road and Heath Street on June 6, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.On May 22, roughly two weeks before the incident was reported, police say an 88-year-old man was using an ATM, when two men entered the bank. One of the men used the machine next to the elderly man