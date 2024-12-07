What experts say an increased National Guard presence would look like
Governor Newsom announced Thursday for an upped National Guard presence at the border. Border advocates have some concerns.
Many viewers said the same thing when a clip emerged of Trump's youngest son talking to Dana White and others.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump last week likely violated a 225-year-old U.S. law, but experts say it's highly unlikely that Trump will face any consequences.On Friday, Trudeau surprised Canadians by making an unannounced trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. Over dinner, Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and the prime minister's chief of staff Katie Telford talked about a series of contentious issues with Trum
Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."
The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump said Friday that preparing to enter the White House for the second time looks a lot different from the first go-around. Now, she and her husband know what to expect.
There's a staggering difference between average daily losses in 2022 and 2024.
(Bloomberg) -- The man who led Canada’s trade negotiating team during Donald Trump’s first term said the US President-elect “likes tariffs even more now” and will be less constrained about about using them in his second. Most Read from BloombergKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSt
Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as
The Bahamas has rejected a proposal from the US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to receive deported migrants as the former president looks to fulfil promises to ‘control immigration’.View on euronews
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pulled off a flip-flop in near-record time Wednesday, dismissing a litany of misconduct allegations against Pete Hegseth that just a day earlier he called “very disturbing.” Hegseth, who President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate for defense secretary, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2017, which he denies.
Across northern and central Syria this week, families who've been torn apart by more than a decade of civil war have been holding joyous reunions."I didn't believe it, it was very emotional," said Ismail Alabullah, a volunteer with the Syrian NGO the White Helmets, as he described returning to the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2013 and reuniting with his sister."I couldn't believe I was seeing her again," he told CBC News from northern Syria. "I lost my brother, my mother and father ov
OutKick founder Clay Travis suggests "a blanket pardon," as well as one for New York City Mayor Eric Adams The post Jesse Watters Laughs at Thought of Trump Pardoning Jan. 6 Rioters: ‘Even the Ones That Were Slugging Cops?’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov clashed Thursday indirectly with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an annual security meeting, accusing the West of risking escalation over Ukraine but walking out before Blinken and other speakers could respond.
The late-night host poked fun at Musk for reportedly wanting to go Santa Claus mode in the proposed government efficiency commission.
Tucker Carlson, the darling of the Russian state media, returned to Moscow this week, apparently intent on boosting Vladimir Putin’s key message on Ukraine. The Kremlin’s TV stooges suggested he may have had an even more sinister ulterior motive. During Carlson’s second pilgrimage to Moscow, he interviewed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The interview, broadcast Thursday night, allowed the former Fox News star to push the Kremlin’s agenda that the U.S. should back off the war in Ukraine
"This is not a time for balance when you have someone who’s not telling the truth on the other side," Harry Litman tells MSNBC The post LA Times Columnist Resigns Over Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong’s ‘Shameful Capitulation’ to Trump | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The ongoing Canada Post strike has reached the three-week mark as the two sides continue to trade proposals through a government-appointed mediator.
Elon Musk warned lawmakers Thursday at the Capitol that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force would be keeping a “naughty or nice” list of members who do and don’t support his federal budget-cutting efforts. DOGE, heading by both Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is expected to work with the White House Office of Management and Budget—headed by incoming director Russ Vought, who held the same role during Donald Trump’s first term. The majority
Vladimir Putin recently escalated his threats against the UK over the military aid it has given to Ukraine.
A Chinese fishing vessel off the coast of Somalia has come under the control of alleged pirates, a European Union anti-piracy force operating in the area said Thursday.