Experts warn of increased avalanche risk as historic November snowstorm rolls out of Colorado

A number of residents of North Vancouver's Pemberton Heights neighbourhood say they're out up to thousands of dollars after Monday's windstorm caused a power surge that destroyed appliances and electronics.Those affected by the power surge say they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. on the day of the storm.Ines Diaz, the owner and operator of the neighbourhood's Corner Stone Bistro, said as soon as the bang went off, their power went down.It wasn't until it was restored the next day that she discov