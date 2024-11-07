Experts weigh in after several California counties turn red in election
A closer look at the election maps for the Golden State show that Trump appeared to flip multiple counties in 2024 that Joe Biden had carried for Democrats in the 2020 election.
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
Our democratic institutions are not ready for what comes next. Neither are the American people.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
Donald Trump's niece posted two sentences online.
Gavin Newsom wants the newly reelected Donald Trump to know California has a line, and the former president better think twice about crossing it when he returns to the White House next year. Waiting until Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech this afternoon in Washington DC, the Governor praised his longtime political ally …
Presidential elections in America were front and center in the Russian state-controlled media, due to the widespread belief that Donald Trump’s return will all but guarantee the success of the floundering Russian invasion of Ukraine. During his morning broadcast on channel Solovyov Live, host Sergey Karnaukhov noted, “The new era has started. We’ll see what happens next.” Wednesday morning’s broadcast of the state TV show 60 Minutes was dedicated almost entirely to the topic of American election
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
The Harris campaign shot back at Democratic Party leadership in Philadelphia after a local party boss blamed the top of the ticket for a poor showing in the city, insisting they treated local leadership with a “lack of respect.” The feud began when Robert Brady, the chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, ripped Kamala Harris’ campaign on Wednesday as being disrespectful and incompetent. Brady told The Philadelphia Inquirer he thinks Democrats “probably” should have kept Joe Biden as the par
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert—among Donald Trump’s most ardent and extreme backers—raised eyebrows when she declared that “we must rally behind President Trump to secure his third term” after she won another term in Congress on Tuesday night. The Constitution limits presidents to serving two terms. Although Boebert’s comment on Facebook seemed to express hope that Trump would somehow remain in office beyond 2028, it’s also possible she actually intended to falsely suggest that Trump had won a thi
“I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.
The male faces of America’s first 44 presidents flashed across the big screen one after the other in black and white, before the sound of breaking glass filled the arena, revealing Hillary Clinton’s smiling face in full technicolor. The message to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 was clear. As the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party, Clinton was destined to break the glass ceiling that had stood firm since George Washington took his oath on the balcony o
Fox News host Bret Baier was discussing the future of the Republican Party at the time.
Allan Lichtman, who predicted 9 of 10 elections, told USA TODAY he was taking time to assess why he was wrong.
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who was set to appear virtually for an interview with Jon Stewart during “The Daily Show” live election special on Tuesday night, canceled 30 seconds before his segment. Stewart announced that the politician, currently holding court in his home swing state of Pennsylvania, would no longer be joining him for their …
The former chair of the Republican National Committee predicted “a slide into something else."
"Hard to overstate how terrible morale is inside of this campaign — and how much anger/resentment is felt toward the candidate," Tim Alberta said.
"Is there really anything positive to consider in global politics at the moment?"
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in a deeply divided nation. And in so doing, the Republican president-elect exposed a fundamental weakness within the Democratic base and beat back concerns about his moral failings, becoming the first U.S. president with a felony conviction.