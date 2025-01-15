Explainer-China's RedNote: what you need to know about the app TikTok users are flocking to

Reuters
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Laura Li, 28, and her cousin Diego Deng, 20, search on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese social media app RedNote has been thrust into the limelight after more than half a million TikTok users recently joined the platform in protest against a likely imminent ban on the short video app in the United States.

Known by its Chinese name "Xiaohongshu" in China, the platform is a popular lifestyle app where users document their lives and post recommendations.

Here are some details about the app:

WHAT IS THIS APP?

RedNote is often regarded as a localised adaptation of Instagram in China. Its Chinese name Xiaohongshu translates to "Little Red Book" in English, a phrase which traditionally refers to a collection of sayings by Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is widely regarded as the go-to search engine these days in China for recommendations and the most popular topics on the app span beauty, fashion, travel and food. Its users in China are mostly young and female.

Its interface is different from TikTok or Instagram in that it displays multiple posts - either video, photos or longer-form texts - simultaneously.

Users are able to engage in discussions, share their posts, call each other and purchase products. The platform has recently been making a big push into livestreaming sales.

As of 2023, it had more than 300 million monthly active users, according to Chinese media reports.

WHO OWNS REDNOTE?

The app was co-founded by Miranda Qu, its current president, and Charlwin Mao, its CEO, in 2013 in Shanghai. They initially called the app "Hong Kong Shopping Guide" and targeted Chinese tourists looking for recommendations outside the mainland.

ADVERTISEMENT

RedNote is viewed as a potential IPO candidate. Shareholders include Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent, Singapore state investor Temasek as well as venture capital firms GSR Ventures, DST Global, and GGV Capital.

Mao has personal wealth of some 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) while Qu has a fortune of 12 billion yuan, according to China's Hurun rich list.

DOES IT HAVE GLOBAL AMBITIONS?

The app is mainly used by Chinese people and while users have the option to change the app's language, most of the content to date has been in Mandarin.

The influx of TikTok users has appeared to catch RedNote by surprise. Two sources familiar with the company said they were scrambling to find ways to moderate English-language content and build English-Chinese translation tools.

RedNote maintains only one version of its app, rather than splitting it into overseas and domestic apps. In contrast, Tencent runs overseas and domestic versions of its WeChat app while ByteDance also has a version of TikTok for mainland China called Douyin, in part to comply with Chinese government moderation rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is keen to mine the sudden rush of attention, as executives see it as a potential path to achieving global popularity similar to TikTok's, the sources said. RedNote did not respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.3317 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Latest Stories

  • Russia's unjammable drones are causing chaos. A tech firm says it has a fix to help Ukraine fight back.

    Fiber-optic drones are highly dangerous, as they can't be jammed with traditional electronic warfare and are difficult to detect.

  • We’re getting closer to having practical quantum computers – here’s what they will be used for

    Quantum computers can explore every possible solution to a problem at the same time.

  • Cogeco to launch wireless services in Canada within 'coming quarters'

    Cogeco Inc. says it is set to launch wireless services in Canada in the coming quarters after rolling out cellphone coverage to U.S. customers last year.

  • The Toronto TikTok office is pictured on Nov. 7, 2024 — a day after the company was banned from operating in Canada over security concerns.

    A looming U.S. TikTok ban is starting to sink in for content creators&nbsp;whose livelihoods rely on the popular video app.The ban is expected to take effect on Jan. 19, after the Supreme Court heard arguments Friday about the move following months of debate. Congress has argued for a ban due to privacy concerns with Chinese parent company ByteDance, while TikTok lawyers argue a ban would violate users' free speech rights.Washington, D.C.-based wedding stylist Kati Kons, who has been posting about the ban on her TikTok handle @portraitofabrideonfire, says she's in danger of losing her business."It really hit me where I was like, 90 per cent of my business comes from TikTok. Ninety&nbsp;per cent of my clients," she said. "I don't think I've had a single client inquiry come in from Instagram."Washington, D.C.-based wedding stylist Kati Kons, who has been posting about the ban on her TikTok handle @portraitofabrideonfire, says she could lose her business if TikTok is banned. (Submitted by Kati Kons)Kons has been posting on TikTok for about a year to more than 23,000 followers about queer wedding fashion and politics,&nbsp;and says it's opened up more doors than she ever thought possible.She has been encouraging her TikTok followers to move over to her Snapchat and Bluesky accounts, with some success.More recently, Kons&nbsp;has been&nbsp;urging people to boycott Meta platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Threads, as well as X, Google, YouTube and LinkedIn, for lobbying in favour of the TikTok ban."I just prefer to see a consequence from them not listening to people," she said.WATCH | TikTok creator says potential ban will hurt small business most:She says the government pushing the ban is indicative of a "massive" disconnect between politicians and the American public.That sentiment is shared by&nbsp;Nikita Redkar, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based comedian who has nearly 800,000 followers as @nikitadumptruck on TikTok.She says&nbsp;content creators are angry."There's a cost-of-living crisis, there's a climate crisis, there are so many crises, but somehow the entire U.S. government banded together to vote on this," Redkar&nbsp;said. "It seems a very obvious way to control the narrative."TikTok expected to be removed from app stores&nbsp;Under the law, TikTok will be banned on Jan. 19 unless ByteDance divests of the app, which it's shown no indication of doing. If the ban takes effect, the app is expected to be removed from app stores, and its 170 million American users will no longer be able to receive updates for it. People can still keep it on their phones, but it will degrade over time without updates, and the company may choose to block its users from accessing it before that happens.U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has suggested he is no longer in favour of&nbsp;the ban, however, opening the possibility of a reversal when he takes office on Jan. 20.&nbsp;Another Chinese short-form video app, RedNote&nbsp;—&nbsp;called Xiaohongshu in China —&nbsp;has shot to the top of the Apple app store charts in the U.S., as some TikTok creators migrate there in anticipation of the ban.Founded in 2013, Rednote has about 300 million active users, though some worry it, too, could be banned in the U.S. for the same reason as TikTok.Redkar, the comedian, started posting on TikTok&nbsp;during the pandemic in 2021, and discovered an audience&nbsp;beyond what she was&nbsp;able to tap into in several years of doing stand-up comedy.She found a&nbsp;niche explaining the news in a comedic and easy-to-understand format, tackling&nbsp;contentious issues as if she were relaying&nbsp;"high school drama" and gossip. Redkar has since&nbsp;found a strong community of other political content creators, and makes money through brand deals on the platform.Nikita Redkar, a Brooklyn, New York-based comedian who posts on TikTok as @nikitadumptruck, says the mood among content creators right now is one of anger. (Submitted by Nikita Redkar)She says the reality of the ban is just starting to sink in."It's definitely scary. I don't really think I've fully grasped what could happen, but now I'm kind of prepping for the reality of it," she said. "I am beginning to talk to my audiences about transferring to other apps, and then&nbsp;just sharing my honest thoughts on it."Redkar is nervous that her political content won't play as well on other platforms like&nbsp;Instagram Reels, and says she'll&nbsp;also miss TikTok's video editing features.'It's going to be messy'"I think my revenue will be affected majorly if I'm only being paid to advertise it on Instagram," she said.&nbsp;"Now I kind of have to rush and get on board some of these other apps, like YouTube, but then there's going to be a big influx of people heading to YouTube.... It's going to&nbsp;be messy for a bit."Redkar&nbsp;hopes the ban will be&nbsp;stalled, giving creators more time to figure out their next moves or develop a new app that mirrors the "community" feel of TikTok.TikTok&nbsp;hasn't been banned in Canada, though it&nbsp;was ordered to shut down its Canadian operations last year,&nbsp;and&nbsp;federal public servants haven't been able to access the app on government phones since February 2023.Content creators in Canada&nbsp;are also feeling the uncertainty, with American brand deals and a sizeable chunk of their followers up in the air.&nbsp;Joey Pittari, a Toronto-based model who has 3.5 million TikTok followers with the handle @joewoahy, has been on the platform since its beginning, and was previously on Musical.ly before it merged with TikTok.Joey Pittari, a Toronto-based model who has 3.5 million TikTok followers with the handle @joewoahy, has been on the platform since its beginning. (Submitted by Joey Pittari)Pittari says he doesn't know where his career would be if he hadn't gained his social media following doing comedy skits and lip-synching videos."I think we still will get affected [as Canadians] because a lot of our followers are based in America, and a lot of these brands are American," he said.&nbsp;&nbsp;Pittari says he's trying to stay positive and hopes&nbsp;it won't affect him too much. Meanwhile,&nbsp;he&nbsp;plans to keep pushing content on other platforms and encouraging his followers to come along.&nbsp;"I mean, that's all I can really do, right?"

  • Huawei to offer AI support to Chinese aviation, steel conglomerate Fangda

    Chinese telecommunications gear giant Huawei Technologies will work with the steel and aviation industries to drive the use of digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies through a deal with industrial conglomerate Fangda Group Industrial. Huawei signed strategic partnership deals on Friday with Hainan Airlines Holding and Fangda Special Steel Technology, both owned by Fangda Group. The collaboration focuses on smart transformation, trial applications of AI large language models (LLM),

  • DoJ remotely cleaned thousands of computers infected with Chinese malware

    The Department of Justice and the FBI have completed a project to remotely remove malware used by Chinese hackers from computers in the US.

  • Blackwell Glitches Stall Nvidia's AI Dominance: Export Restrictions Add to Mounting Challenges

    Nvidia's Blackwell GB200 racks face setbacks from glitches and export limits, testing customer confidence

  • Over half a million ‘TikTok refugees’ flock to China's RedNote

    New users have piled in to Chinese social media app RedNote just days before a proposed U.S. ban on the popular social media app TikTok, as the lesser-known company rushes to capitalize on the sudden influx while walking a delicate line of moderating English-language content, sources told Reuters. In a live chat dubbed “TikTok Refugees” on RedNote on Monday, more than 50,000 American and Chinese users joined the room. “Is it ok to ask about how laws are different in China versus Hong Kong?” one American user asked.

  • Microsoft forms new internal dev-focused AI org

    Microsoft has created a new engineering organization aimed at accelerating AI infrastructure and software development within the company. According to Bloomberg, Jay Parikh, previously VP and global head of engineering at Meta, will lead the new division. Parikh worked on technical infrastructure and data center projects at Meta.

  • AI is still kind of pointless – and dangerous. Stop using it. | Opinion

    Artificial intelligence is a long way off from becoming Skynet, but it has its own set of risks and pitfalls, and we should stop using it.

  • The Company That Defines U.S.-China Tech Rivalry Isn’t Going Anywhere

    A new book by Eva Dou tells the story of Huawei, “the most powerful technology company China has ever built.”

  • What happens if the US bans TikTok?

    TikTok wouldn’t simply vanish off your smartphone – but in the long term, banning the Chinese video app could rip the heart out of American youth culture, writes Io Dodds

  • The first AI chip startup to go public in 2025 will be Blaize

    The rise of Nvidia has spurred renewed investor interest in AI chip startups. One of them, Blaize, founded by former Intel engineers, is set to go public on the Nasdaq in a SPAC deal on Tuesday, it announced on Monday. Launched in 2011, Blaize has raised $335 million from investors like Samsung and Mercedes-Benz.

  • Apple Falls to Second Place Globally as Samsung's S24 Dominates Smartphone Market

    Apple's global smartphone market share dips; Samsung leads, buoyed by S24 demand and A-series success

  • Apple's iPhone Market Share Slips to 18% Amid Rising Competition

    iPhone 16 Launch Falls Short, Contributing to Apple's Market Share Dip

  • Sonos CEO Patrick Spence steps down after app update debacle

    The company named board member Tom Conrad, 55, as interim CEO, effective immediately. Conrad is the outgoing chief executive of Zero Longevity Science, the maker of the metabolic health app Zero. In May 2024, Sonos launched a new app that was plagued with significant issues, with users not able to perform essential functions like accessing or searching their music libraries, setting sleep timers, or even downloading the app.

  • T-Mobile to acquire Vistar Media for $600 Million to bolster advertising business

    The deal would strengthen the telecom provider's advertising business by giving a foothold in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising market, as brands transition from static billboards to more creative and engaging digital screens. T-Mobile will acquire all of Vistar Media's marketplace and technology solutions for buying, selling and managing media campaigns across 1.1 million digital screens provided by OOH media houses and brand advertisers.

  • California wildfires: Quebec's 'Super Scooper' planes, pilots draw praise as Canada steps up despite Trump's threats

    These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • The View Debates Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump Inauguration: ‘How Do You Support Somebody Who Wants to Destroy the Country?’

    Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …