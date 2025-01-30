Explainer-What is DEI, a practice Trump is trying to dismantle?

Kanishka Singh
·4 min read
U.S. President Trump signs executive orders at the White House in Washington

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Since taking office on Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the federal government and the private sector.

While Trump's orders have been celebrated by some supporters and allies, they have been criticized by advocacy groups who say they might deepen inequities and undo decades of progress made to enshrine civil rights protections for marginalized groups.

Trump and his allies have also blamed, without offering evidence, diversity efforts for the handling of recent deadly California wildfires and a Washington air crash. Civil rights advocates dismiss the allegations and call them dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT IS DEI?

DEI programs have been part of workplace diversity efforts to ensure fairer representation for groups seen as historically marginalized, such as African Americans, LGBTQ+ community members, women, disabled people and other ethnic minorities in the United States.

The efforts aim to remove systemic barriers for groups affected by a legacy of racism, sexism and xenophobia.

DEI practices include training on combating discrimination, addressing pay inequity along gender or racial lines and broadening recruitment and access for underrepresented ethnic groups.

WHAT IS THE U.S. HISTORY OF DEI?

DEI is a relatively new term but efforts to address inequities and structural racism go back centuries in the U.S.

More recent efforts can be traced to the landmark Civil Rights Act signed in 1964 by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, which banned discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, color and sex, and ushered in sweeping changes to American life, including ending segregation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legislation followed an escalating series of demonstrations by activists in the 1950s and 1960s, amid the civil rights movement.

In 1965, Johnson issued an executive order that further prohibited discrimination in federal employment by requiring the government to ensure that applicants and employees are treated without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin. Trump has revoked that action.

DEI efforts picked up pace, including in the private sector, in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The killings of Floyd and several other Black Americans led to protests worldwide against racism and police brutality.

WHAT DO TRUMP AND HIS ALLIES SAY TO OPPOSE DEI?

Trump and his allies say DEI unfairly discriminates against other Americans, including white people and men, and weakens the importance of merit in job hiring or promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My administration has taken action to abolish all discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion nonsense - and these are policies that were absolute nonsense - throughout the government and the private sector," Trump told the World Economic Forum after taking office for his second term.

WHAT DO CIVIL RIGHTS ADVOCATES SAY IN SUPPORT OF DEI?

Civil rights advocates say DEI efforts help uplift marginalized groups and address the continued effects of historical and generational inequity.

The American Civil Liberties Union says DEI programs are not discriminatory. "They are essential to creating environments where everyone has a chance to succeed and addressing persistent barriers for individuals to advance in their careers," the ACLU said.

The United Nations' top human rights official, Volker Turk, said diversity was not a threat and should be treasured.

ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT HAS TRUMP DONE TO DISMANTLE DEI?

Trump has signed executive orders calling for the elimination of government diversity programs and the removal of all federal offices and jobs related to DEI. Trump has pressured the private sector as well to rescind DEI policies.

The president has also issued an order to end funding for schools supporting critical race theory, an academic framework most often taught in law schools that rests on the premise that racial bias - intentional or not - is baked into U.S. laws and institutions.

HOW ARE TRUMP'S EFFORTS BEING RECEIVED BY AMERICANS?

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 59% of respondents, including 30% of Republicans, opposed Trump's moves to end federal efforts to promote the hiring of women and members of racial minority groups.

When asked specifically about Trump's order to close federal DEI offices, respondents were more evenly divided, with 51% opposed and 44% in favor, largely along partisan lines.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Kat Stafford and Rod Nickel)

Latest Stories

  • Pierre Poilievre said he's 'not aware' of more than 2 genders. Now, gender-diverse Canadians fear the comments 'will create a really toxic environment'

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    Update — Jan. 30, 2025: The Delta police department said the fence was taken down Thursday morning after the police chief's city manager met and concluded that it should be removed.An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsaw

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • Canal control off the table with Rubio, Panama president says

    PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday ruled out discussing control over the Panama Canal in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to visit the Central American country in his first official trip abroad this weekend. Mulino's comments during a weekly press conference come after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the canal, claiming it is being operated by China. The Panamanian government strongly denies the accusation.

  • A top legal expert says that Trump’s decision to fire the head of the NLRB is ‘completely unprecedented’: ‘Workers need to buckle up’

    Trump’s decision to fire Gwynne Wilcox effectively shuts down the NLRB’s ability to function.

  • Opinion: Why This One Trump Move Proves He’s Just a Petulant Man-Child

    It’s week two of round two and we’re off to a rocky start. Lest President Trump’s faithful grow restless at the early slew of executive orders that did nothing to increase prosperity for the economically anxious, fear not: our invasion of Greenland is just around the corner, and nothing boosts federal spending like a shooting war. Thankfully, as they limber up for our potential conflict against a NATO ally, our military will now be safe from the bane of transgender soldiers honorably performing