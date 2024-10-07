Explainer-What is the 'farmgate' scandal involving South African President Ramaphosa?

Tannur Anders
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a media briefing at the Union Building in Pretoria

By Tannur Anders

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three suspects accused of breaking into South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in 2020 and stealing millions of foreign currency in cash will appear in court on Monday, after an affair that nearly brought down the president two years ago.

RAMAPHOSA IN PERIL, BUT CLEARED

"Farmgate", as it came to be known, nearly cost Ramaphosa the leadership of his African National Congress in late 2022, while issues of graft within the party contributed to the ANC losing its majority in an election in May - the most closely contested vote in South Africa's democracy.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, and South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog cleared him in June 2023 of a potential conflict of interest related to the money hidden under a sofa on his Phala Phala game farm.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

The affair came to light when South Africa's former spy chief, Arthur Fraser, walked into a police station in June 2022 and accused him of money laundering, corruption and covering up a large theft of cash.

Fraser told police the thieves had raided Ramaphosa's game farm in February 2020, found at least $4 million in foreign cash hidden in furniture, and made off with the money.

Police opened a criminal investigation and critics and the national press raised questions about how Ramaphosa had acquired the cash and whether he declared it to the tax authorities.

Ramaphosa said there had been a break-in and that a much smaller amount of cash - proceeds from the sale of game - had gone. He denied covering up the crime, saying he was away when it happened and that he reported it when he got the details.

The three on trial were arrested in November last year.

RAMIFICATIONS

It has all been a huge embarrassment for Ramaphosa, who has repeatedly spoken about taking a tough line on graft, although his opponents failed to use it to oust him as president. He had in 2018 ousted his predecessor Jacob Zuma on a promise to clean up corruption.

He led the ANC in the elections earlier this year and secured a second full presidential term, but the party lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years, forcing it to share power with smaller rivals.

Following the formation of a new government, Helen Zille, senior politician in the Democratic Alliance, was quoted in local media as saying it would protect Ramaphosa from any potential impeachment motion on the issue.

THE INQUIRY

A report released by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found no evidence for the allegation that Ramaphosa violated his oath of office or exposed himself to a risk of conflict between his constitutional duties and his private interests.

The watchdog's report documented a receipt for that amount related to the sale of buffalo, although the question of whether the money was reported to tax authorities was not within the scope of the watchdog's investigation.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Tim Cocks and Hugh Lawson)

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • What Led a High School 'Miss Irresistible' to Kill 4 of Her Friends? Examining the Infamous Clear Lake Murders

    The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers

  • Lara Trump Fumes as CNN Host Calls Out Donald’s Hurricane Helene Lies

    CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w

  • I respect you, George W. Bush — but you must speak the truth about Donald Trump | Opinion

    The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion

  • Teen 'stabbed 50 times' before being burned alive in Marseille

    A 15-year-old boy was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent drug-related killing. A Marseille prosecutor told the press on Sunday that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger. The southern French city of Marseille was this week shaken by two apparently drug-related killings, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive, prosecutors said on Sunday.Marseille,

  • Tim Walz Outmaneuvers Fox News Host as He’s Grilled on Abortion

    Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him

  • Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright shares story with other officers, sparking debate over redemption

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds.

  • A New York man served 22 years for two murders he didn’t commit. He says prison saved his life

    Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.

  • Hear what Harris said about Trump during appearance on popular podcast

    During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed former President Donald Trump’s recent comment about being a protector of women.

  • CNN Panelist Claims Trump’s ‘Cognitive Challenges Are Clear’

    New York magazine podcaster Kara Swisher has hit out at Donald Trump for failing to agree to another debate with his opponent Kamala Harris.She said Trump’s reluctance to appear is because he is scared of having a bad debate like the one he criticized President Joe Biden for.“This last week there’s been several appearances where his cognitive challenges are clear and so when he’s pushed in any way or when that debate happened with Kamala Harris, he has issues,” she said.Read more at The Daily Be

  • ‘Floodgate of Lies!’: Reince Priebus, Donna Brazile Clash Over Trump’s Rhetoric

    Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile, who have both respectively chaired the Republican and Democrat National Committees, got caught in a fiery debate over what was more harmful for democracy: attempted assassinations or plain lies.The pair were members of a panel on ABC’s This Week Sunday but decided to take over the air time with their heated exchange.When asked by ABC host George Stephanopolous whether it was right that Trump blamed the assassination attempt on the Democrats, Priebus claimed the

  • Donald Trump Melts Down In New Post About Jimmy Kimmel

    The GOP nominee shared a video to attack the late-night TV host but left out one crucial bit.

  • How Trump’s Speeches Are a Red Flag for Mental Decline: Experts

    An increasingly incoherent and profane former president Donald Trump, 78, is rambling at his rallies at previously unheard-of lengths and showing signs of confusion that could indicate mental decline, according to a New York Times analysis.An average rally speech by the elderly Republican nominee for president—who has promised to release his medical records and cognitive tests and then refused to do so—lasts 82 minutes this election cycle, nearly double the 45 minutes he averaged in 2016, a comp

  • Boys, 12 and 13, arrested in street attack on former NY Gov. David Paterson and stepson

    Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have been arrested and charged in a street attack last week on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that unfolded on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials. The two children, whose names were not released, were arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday after turning themselves in at a police precinct with their parents, the New York Police Department said. A third child initially wanted in the attack also turned themself in but was not charged after officers determined he was not involved, officials said.

  • Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates

    Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent

  • Tennessee mayor on FEMA attacks post-Helene: ‘Quit spreading those rumors’

    A mayor in Tennessee joined other local officials Friday to denounce skepticism and rumors that have swirled around the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the devastation in the southeastern U.S. from Hurricane Helene. Mayor Glenn Jacobs (R), who serves Knox County, Tenn., signaled in a post online that the attacks on the administration…

  • George Conway Calls This 1 Insult From Bill O'Reilly A 'Tremendous Honor'

    Things got heated over an ad attacking Donald Trump from Conway's political action committee, the Anti-Psychopath PAC.

  • Vietnam vet gives Trump a Purple Heart despite ex-president famously dodging service there

    Trump has swerved military service five times - once by medical disqualification and then four more times for academic reasons

  • Tennessee is investigating a plastics factory after Helene swept away its workers. Here’s what we know

    The families of the 11 Tennessee plastics plant workers swept away by Hurricane Helene’s deadly floodwaters are demanding answers from the company after its officials claimed no flood warnings or alerts were issued before the start of the workers’ shift, contradicting official weather reports.

  • Hezbollah members were likely holding pagers with both hands when they exploded due to a dark feature: report

    Last month's attacks, which have been blamed on Israel, targeted pagers and walkie-talkies used by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.