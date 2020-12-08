EXPLAINER: Final steps in US review of COVID-19 vaccine

·2 min read

WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review before the U.S. government decides whether to allow millions to get the shots.

The Food and Drug Administration posted a positive review of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and will hold a public hearing on Thursday. Next week, it will do the same thing for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

A look at the process:

FDA REVIEW

The agency's scientific review is a key step — not just for the U.S. — but for countries around the world weighing whether to begin using a vaccine. Teams of FDA scientists scrutinize tens of thousands of pages of technical data provided by the companies, focusing on vaccine effectiveness, safety, side effects and the manufacturing process needed to ensure the quality and consistency of the doses.

Up until now, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech had only released minimal results about their vaccine’s safety and performance in company press releases. The details have yet to be reviewed and published in a medical journal.

Unlike most other regulatory agencies worldwide, the FDA reanalyzes raw company data to verify results. FDA’s vaccine director said the agency’s careful approach carries weight around the world.

“I’ve answered emails from three other continents today wanting to know what we’re doing because people trust us — they know we’re going to do a good job,” said Dr. Peter Marks, in an online event hosted by the American Medical Association

VACCINE EXPERT MEETING

Next, a group of about two dozen outside experts weighs in on the FDA’s findings and gives their own assessment. The panelists have expertise in vaccines, infectious diseases and medical statistics. The FDA is not required to follow their advice, though it usually does.

The daylong event also gives the agency a chance to pull back the curtain on its review process and try to assure the public that the vaccine was independently vetted. That confidence will be critical for the country’s largest-ever vaccination effort. The meeting concludes with the panel's non-binding vote on whether the vaccine should be authorized for use in the U.S.

FDA DECISION

How soon does the FDA make a decision? There is no deadline for a ruling, but FDA's Marks said he hoped a decision on the Pfizer vaccine could come by the following week.

Importantly, if the FDA gives the thumbs-up, it would still only allow limited use in certain high-risk groups because final-stage studies are not yet complete. That comes under FDA's “emergency use authorization,” which is used to speed up the availability of medical products during a health crisis. The decision amounts to a careful calculation between potential benefits and risks.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Beaver's plight stirs emotions in Tiny Township

    Leave it to a beaver's plight to rally Tiny Township residents. Julia Aronov led the charge in support of the Canadian symbol by bringing the issue to council at a recent meeting. “We had this situation with the beaver living in Hull's Creek,” she said. “He had been left alone for six months and in the fall his dam started to be destroyed.  “As the township was doing it, it really affected the area negatively. We have a lot of animals in there and pollinating insects in the area. For next year, I highly doubt the area is going to bloom the way it bloomed this year because it's been gutted.” She said she wanted the township to figure out a way to work with wildlife, instead of constantly destroying something that is inconvenient. “They don't have a choice for where they're going to live,” said Aronov. “I think this is something the township needs to look at, especially when the local community is willing to find eco-friendly and wildlife-friendly solutions.” But engineering manager Jean-Francois Robitaille defended the township’s actions. “We do have to remove them just to keep the water flowing,” he said, adding beaver dams on this particular water course haven't been dealt with since the '60s, leading to a chunk of Tiny Beaches Road South being washed out. “There's a reason we get rid of them. We have nothing against beavers. We're digging up their dams with an excavator. We're not affecting their lodges, just the dams they create to flood some areas where they can fish and live.” Deputy Mayor Steffen Walma, who is the municipal representative on the local environmental association's board, appreciated Aronov’s efforts. “Thank you for providing some solutions as well,” he said, referring to the list of options the fellow Tiny resident had included in her deputation package to council. “I think it's something we can definitely look at.” Some of the ideas in the documents Aronov sent in included culvert guards or grills, culvert fences, or wire mesh culvert extensions. “We have tried some of these measures in the past but are open to other options,” said Robitaille. A decision around the matter will be made at the January committee of the whole meeting.Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com

  • ON TARGET: Horseback archery could become P.E.I.'s next competitive sport

    RED HOUSE – Many Islanders have been taking a shot at what could become P.E.I.'s newest competitive sport – horseback archery. But it might be a while yet before they are ready to try it on horses. Marco Reyna and Oona Hochberg, equine ethologists and representatives of the Mexican Association of Mounted Archery, have been working to grow the sport on P.E.I. for the past year. They moved to the Island from Mexico and the U.S., respectively, so they figured they would bring their passion with them. They hope to help kickstart clubs across P.E.I. that would eventually compete against one another. A lot of groundwork needs to be laid first though, as handling a bow and arrow while riding a horse requires safety, balance and confidence for the rider. "If they have a good seat, a good connection, they can get to the point where they can let go of the reins," Hochberg said. At this point, Reyna and Hochberg are coaching students using indoor training exercises that hone the necessary techniques without having to be on horseback. They are also teaching individuals and P.E.I. stable owners how to coach students themselves to start their own clubs.  But it's not just the riders that need training. The horses must be educated too, as they need to have a certain temperament to become comfortable with the equipment used and the actions a rider would perform with them, Hochberg said. "This is why we don't involve the horses at first," Hochberg said. "We have to be very conscious and careful." Getting to the point of riding horseback with a bow and arrow could take anywhere from weeks to months, depending on the rider and the horse. Until then, practising in a safe and communicative environment is key, Reyna said. "You don't always need, say, a really fast horse. You need a safe horse," he said in Spanish that was translated by Hochberg. "Because this is not a race." One of their first clubs is at Red House Stables in Red House. Owners Lucas and Danielle Peters have seen a mix of both rookie riders and their regular riding students taking interest in the horseback archery lessons, a majority of which are women. "It seems to be just a female-dominant sport," Danielle said. "We're hoping that the archery brings in more boys." The Peters' started offering lessons at their stable in November and plan to offer more at Souris' fire station through to the end of December. Reyna and Hochberg are also coaching lessons out of the Murray Christian Centre in Kensington. "Hopefully, it'll become a competitive thing in the future," Lucas said. "But (you) gotta start with the basics." For anyone interested in learning more about Reyna and Hochberg's coaching, visit them online at the Horseback Archery P.E.I. group on Facebook.  Twitter.com/dnlbrown95Daniel Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Guardian

  • How B.C. universities are fighting campus food insecurity

    As students at Canadian universities struggle with high rates of food insecurity, some post-secondary institutions in B.C. are testing out new strategies to support students’ access to food. Food insecurity is one of Canada’s major health issues. One in eight Canadian households experiences inadequate or insecure access to food. Between 2008 and 2018, an additional one million people reported being food insecure, bringing the total to a staggering 4.4 million. The problem is even more prevalent among university students. According to Meal Exchange Canada, approximately 40 per cent of students at Canadian universities experience some degree of food insecurity, which is four times higher than the general population. At the University of British Columbia, data continues to show the number of students experiencing food insecurity is three times higher than the general population in B.C., where 12.4 per cent of the population was food insecure in 2017-18. What are universities in B.C. doing to help their students during the pandemic? To bring food closer to students living on Simon Fraser University’s mountaintop campus in Burnaby, the school opened the SFU Food Hub in mid-July as a three-month pilot program. The program, which ran in collaboration with Burnaby Neighbourhood House and the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS), ended in early October and fed around 1,000 people. Tara Flynn, SFU’s civic and community engagement co-ordinator, said organizers made some deliberate changes to ensure students felt comfortable accessing the program. “One of them was to change the name; it was not a food bank, it was a food pantry,” she said. The pantry was modelled as a grocery shop so that students weren’t handed pre-packaged food bags, but could choose the items they needed. “People want to be able to have someone who will listen to their story, and will understand that they’re having a tough time,” said Simone Brandl, program director of Burnaby Neighbourhood House and co-ordinator of food security for the City of Burnaby. Brandl believes by building connections between people, food hubs can become places they can go to without feeling humiliation. She says the pilot program succeeded on that front. “All of our friends who came together, they appreciated it, and they felt comfortable interacting,” Samad Raza, vice-president of external relations at the SFSS, said. Although the pilot project was designed to respond to an uptick in food insecurity brought on by COVID-19, it managed to start a larger conversation about long-term solutions, Flynn said. SFU is working with Embark, which runs sustainable food initiatives at the university, such as Learning Garden programming where students grow and harvest from their own plots. Farm to Campus and Food Rescue are initiatives where imperfect produce rejected by supermarkets for its appearance is redistributed to the university community. At UBC, emergency solutions have included the President’s Pandemic Recovery Initiative, which gives students access to emergency funds; the Graduate Student Society Student Emergency Funds; the Student Wellbeing Fund; and early distribution of excellence awards by enrolment services. The university is also designing a digital food hub — an online platform where students can learn about available emergency food supports and resources and gain food literacy, said Sara Kozicky, food security project manager. UBC has plans to launch a digital meal donation program early next year for its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses where students can access food dollars directly on their UBC student card when faced with a food emergency. “It's meant to be a low-barrier, stigma-free way to access emergency food,” Kozicky said. Students can sign up for the program by filling out a form, and “just like anyone else, they can walk up to a food outlet and buy something on their UBC card. Nobody knows that they've accessed the emergency support,” she said. Over the summer, UBC handed out community food hampers and led a pilot trial with the AMS Food Bank and UBC Botanical Garden to distribute the garden’s excess produce. The university envisions a physical food hub where students can have communal kitchens and lead community-based participatory research. At UBC, post-secondary students, in particular international students, show higher food insecurity rates compared to the general B.C. population. A food security initiative was launched in February to further policy and advocacy work and practices. Built on student research, the program aims to alleviate the immediate pressures of campus-related food insecurity with dignified solutions for students to access healthy, culturally appropriate food. The university’s commitment to promoting food security has led to the creation of a food security project manager role and an applied research co-ordinator — making it the only higher education institution in Canada to have two positions focused on food security. Kozicky ultimately wants to have a coalition of post-secondary institutions where schools can work together to address complex food security issues. Flynn agrees. “I really feel like all the universities could ... keep sharing these ideas and really branch it out,” she said. Priya Bhat / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada's National ObserverPriya Bhat, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer

  • “Stuff a Truck” event a huge success

    Each year around the Christmas holiday season, the Fox Creek Fire Department and the Fox Creek RCMP stage their emergency vehicles outside the grocery store seeking non-perishable food donations and toy donations in hopes of filling both vehicles before the end of the evening. In addition to the food and gift donations, the firefighters brought a rubber boot to use as a collection box for those wanting to make a monetary donation.    The event is in its third year and supports both the local food bank and Santa’s Anonymous, run by the Lions Club. It’s become an event residents look forward to, because it brings joy not only to those who give but to those who receive. Fox Creek has always had very generous residents, always ensuring people in their neighbourhoods are looked after. It can be heartwarming to watch people’s faces and their huge smiles as bag after bag of food is brought out of the store and loaded into the fire truck and police cruiser for donation. The event kicked off at 3:30 pm, and no sooner after the fire truck was parked, members were already loading food. Due to the overwhelming generosity, within 20 minutes, all 80 premade grocery bags had been sold, with more on the way.   Freson Bros Store Manager Zee Laforce opted to make it easier for those donating. Laforce spent the day gathering groceries into paper bags and stapling an itemized list to the outside. “The idea of pre-bagging donations has been done by other Freson Bros stores in the province. In light of COVID-19, I figured this would be a great idea to bring to the Fox Creek store as customers don’t have to worry about touching items or what to buy.” To make it easier, the Food Bank sent a wish list of items, and Laforce and her staff got to work filling 80 bags with the requested food along with some extra special items and tagged it at a great price of only $20 a bag. As Laforce explained, “I premade similar bags for the Christmas food drive in Fort Saskatchewan last year, and we never did as many bags there, so I figured 80 bags would be more than enough to start. But again, Fox Creek is generous and supportive of their community, especially during these hard times, so I’ve learned 80 bags was not nearly enough. I’m very proud and was excited to have the emergency services participate.”    Captain Mike Pasula with the Fire Department has been participating in the stuff a truck since inception. “As a department, we want to give back to the community and volunteering for this event is one of the best ways we can do that aside from the fire services we provide. Everybody seems to want to support the fire department, so in turn, we can help other groups,” stated Pasula. Five firefighters attended the event and assisted in loading food into the truck, passing the donation boot around. The team joined forces and stepped onto the street to hand out candy canes to passing motorists and wish them happy holidays. Last years’ event raised $1,800, which went towards a 70/30 split for the local Santa’s Anonymous and the Food Bank. The food and toy donations brought in were enough to fill both the RCMP cruiser and the fire truck to the roof.   Const. Didham and Constable Lee were the RCMP officers on-site with their cruisers for the Stuff a Truck event. Both officers being new to Fox Creek, found the fundraising event unique. “I like the whole idea behind the event. As RCMP officers, we get to help out and be a part of a good cause that provides food for people who might be short this holiday season. It's good to get out in the community and participate and will benefit many families in town. It's been a hard year with the economy and COVID-19, so we're hoping this will alleviate some of their stresses during the holiday," added Didham.         Vicki Winger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whitecourt Press

  • NY Philharmonic musicians agree to 4 years of wage cuts

    NEW YORK — The New York Philharmonic, silenced from performances at Lincoln Center since March by the coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to a four-year labour contract with its musicians through Sept. 20, 2024, that retains wage cuts throughout the entire deal. The orchestra said Monday that both sides had ratified the agreement, which calls for players to earn 75% of minimum scale through Aug. 31, 2023, which comes to $2,214 weekly. Compensation increases to 80% of scale through the first six months of the following fiscal year, which comes to $2,362 weekly, and 90% for the following six months, $2,657. The deal includes increasing percentages of overscale payments, bonuses if the philharmonic exceeds financial projections and a provision allowing up to 10 Sunday performances per season, concerts that previously had been prohibited. The philharmonic also obtained full media rights to its performances. Colin Williams, an associated principal trombone who chairs the orchestra’s negotiating committee, said in a statement that the orchestra gave up more than $20 million in wages as part of the deal. The Philharmonic said the pandemic caused operating losses of more than $10 million in the fiscal year ending Aug. 31 and projected it will lose $21 million in ticket revenue during its cancelled 2020-21 season. The philharmonic had laid off 40% of its administrative staff and cut remaining salaries by up to 30%. The Associated Press

  • B.C. extends COVID-19 household restrictions into January, as province records 2,020 new cases

    B.C.'s provincial health officer extended the ban on social gatherings for another month on Monday, as the province recorded 35 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,020 new cases over the weekend.Residents will continue to only be able to socialize with people in their household until Jan. 8 at midnight, Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a widely anticipated update that offered a clear directive against holding large holiday gatherings. People who live alone can continue to see one or two people. All events and gatherings are also banned until that time, with the exception of drive-thru and drop-off events, such as toy drives and light shows.Other restrictions will continue indefinitely, including a ban on in-person faith services, high-intensity group fitness classes and adult team sports.Henry said the restrictions put in place earlier this month are starting to work, but the province can't afford a rebound of cases and a resulting surge in hospitalizations. "We are not yet through this storm and we can not let up now," she said.There was also some hope: Henry said B.C. expects to receive a "small amount" of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning that up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year — shots primarily set aside for long-term care home residents and the people working there.Henry said she intends to provide a more detailed vaccine roll-out later this week, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Ross Brown, who is leading the province's vaccination efforts.The latest reporting period for new cases announced Monday spanned three days and included: 647 cases between Friday and Saturday, 726 cases between Saturday and Sunday, and 647 cases between Sunday and Monday. The province has 9,380 active cases. A total of 349 people are in hospital, with 77 people in intensive care. The death toll stands at 527.Henry reported six new outbreaks and five that are declared over. Outbreaks persist at 57 long-term care homes and eight acute-care facilities. 'You must say no to the party'B.C.'s announcement crystallized the fears of many that this year's holidays will look very different from previous ones.Travel plans and family gatherings have been up in the air for weeks as residents awaited word from the province. On Monday, Henry's directive was clear."If you're used to having large dinners with multiple family members, you need to do it remotely," she said.Dr. Bonnie Henry says it's especially important to follow the rules right now because progress is starting to be made:Henry added her orders will make it OK for people to turn down invites. "You can say no to travelling. You can say no to having gatherings with people outside your household." Dix acknowledged this December will be a difficult holiday."That doesn't mean that we won't be able to celebrate," he said. "We'll just have to create new and special memories and build new traditions."Henry said the idea of closing schools early for the holidays was also discussed, but it was decided the downside for children would be greater than the health risk. The winter break will be held as usual between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.

  • Budget worries minimal for Tisdale, Nipawin even with COVID-19

    With the 2021 budget season coming fast and furious at local councils, COVID-19 is a concern as they plan for spending and earning in the coming year. Despite the pandemic raising concerns about municipal revenue and increasing costs for cleaning supplies, many local centres have few budget concerns about what COVID-19 will bring into 2021. Budget talks will be coming up in the Town of Nipawin with preparations well underway for discussion to start at the council level, said Barry Elliott, the town’s administrator. While there will be challenges ahead, Elliott said there are reasons to expect a balanced budget for 2021. “If there's some reductions in revenue, there tends to be a bit of offsetting reductions in expenses, as well, maybe not offering as many programs. You're not collecting the revenue, but you're also not having the expenditures along with it.” The shortfall caused by 2020 was balanced using the Safe Restart Canada funding brought in by the federal government this past September with an excess being put in reserve to cover any possible shortfalls in 2021. Facility rentals, revenues, and cleaning costs in 2021 will be a challenge for Tisdale, said Brad Hvidston, Tisdale’s administrator, so council may have to make some sacrifices to deal with these uncertainties. ‘We're just going to keep doing the best we can do given the circumstances of the day. The rules seem to change, so we're just gonna have to be able to adapt and change with them.”  While communities may be dealing with losses in revenue, they should also prepare for what COVID will bring to them two years down the road. Saskatchewan communities receive revenue sharing on an annual basis from the provincial government. However, the yearly sum is calculated on PST revenue received two years prior. This means that revenue sharing amounts will be good based on revenue from 2019, but two years from now, communities will be dealing with lower than normal numbers, said Gordon Barnhart, president of Municipalities of Saskatchewan. Communities need to be prepared for that, he said, but they will be lobbying the government to keep revenue sharing consistent. “We're making an argument with the provincial government, that they continue the level of this year for the next two years to help us through this downturn due to COVID. Whether the province will accept our recommendation or advice, time will tell.” Barnhart expects there will be issues with infrastructure spending due to COVID, however, communities will still have access to provincial and federal funding in the coming years.Becky Zimmer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Canada set to receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this year

    Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, sooner than expected, with millions more to follow in early 2021, officials said on Monday. The news could help the minority Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fend off attacks from opposition parties that have accused Ottawa of acting too slowly to tackle a worsening coronavirus second wave. Officials had initially expected to get a total of six million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna Inc by end-March.

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Fredericton High School confirms case, contact tracing underway

    Fredericton High School has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in "an individual associated with the school" and will move to a full "learning from home day" on Tuesday.The school sent a letter to parents late Monday night confirming the case and advising that contact tracing was underway and would continue Tuesday. "If you are not contacted by Public Health, then it has been deemed you are not a close contact of the individual who has been confirmed as positive and can continue with regular activities," the letter stated.It noted that those activities would include "returning to school on Wednesday if that is your day to attend."  2 new cases reportedEarlier Monday, Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19.The new cases are an individual 40 to 49 years old in the Fredericton region, or Zone 3, and someone in their 70s in the Edmundston region, or Zone 4. Both people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.So far in the pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 536, and 448 people have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 81. Three patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.As of today, 133,868 tests have been conducted. There was no live streamed COVID-19 briefing on Monday.Top doctor will take questions live on Facebook  Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, will be taking questions from New Brunswickers in a Facebook Live session Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 1:30 p.m.The government of New Brunswick announced the session on its Twitter account and Facebook page.On a Facebook video, Russell says she knows there are "a lot of questions you might have about COVID-19," noting the volume of information and its rapidly changing nature. "That can be overwhelming," Russell says.She asks New Brunswickers to submit their questions "in the comments below and we'll answer some live."Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said Monday that the decision to enable residents to pose questions directly to the chief medical health officer was based on the success of a back-to-school live stream session held in early September.As of Monday afternoon, there were already more than 600 comments posted to the Facebook page, with at least 85 questions."We will try our best to answer as many questions as we can," Macfarlane said.Boundary changes announced for Zones 2, 3Ross Wetmore, the MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, announced on his Facebook page that Hampstead, Central Hampstead, Queenstown, Pleasant Villa and Elm Hill have been moved from Zone 2 (Saint John region) into Zone 3, the Fredericton region. Reached for comment on Monday, Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane noted that Wirral and South Oromocto Lake were also included in the zone boundary change. "These changes were made based on patterns of travel, where students go to school and school zones, on recommendation of Public Health," Macfarlane said in an email.Potential public exposure warnings for MonctonPublic Health has warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Moncton area.Flights into Moncton: * Air Canada Flight 8372 onNov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m * Air Canada Flight 144 onNov. 28  from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m. * Air Canada Flight 8918 onNov. 28 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 p.m.What to do if you have a symptomPeople concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: * A fever above 38 C. * A new cough or worsening chronic cough. * Sore throat. * Runny nose. * Headache. * New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell. * Difficulty breathing.In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.People with one of those symptoms should: * Stay at home. * Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. * Describe symptoms and travel history. * Follow instructions.

  • With traditional venues shut, Berlin artists take to streets

    BERLIN — With theatres and concert halls shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some Berlin artists are taking their performances to the streets of the German capital in an effort to keep their edge during the pandemic and entertain a population craving cultural interaction. As Guenther Stolarz belts out the operas of Wagner and Mozart on a corner in the Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood, walking around dramatically as if on stage in his tuxedo tails, passersby gather, leaning up against their bicycles and holding their children on their shoulders to listen to the baritone sing. Accompanied by his partner Isabel Schumann on an electric piano or accordion, Stolarz also sings Spanish, Italian and Russian classical songs to the crowds that gather every Sunday. “It's very lively to sing openly, and I can really feel how one can infect people with music,” says Stolarz, a Bavarian native who now lives in Berlin and has been performing in venues around Germany since 2006. An elderly woman who looked on as Stolarz and Schumann performed outside the district's Gethsemane Church this past weekend said she was grateful to be able to hear live music again. “It's so very beautiful,” she said. “We miss art and culture so much, it's so great that he comes here and sings with such passion for us.” For Stolarz and Schumann, the performances help keep them fit and energized and donations help with the bills as they wait for more traditional venues to reopen. They say a silver lining to the street performances has been the ability to get closer to their audiences. “One gets direct feedback from the people that one doesn't in a large hall,” Schumann says. Not far from where Stolarz and Schumann were set up, a group of artists have another take on street performances. They've set up two so-called Show Windows where a wide variety of artists perform indoors to street audiences looking in. There's hip-hop and rockabilly, puppets and cabaret, dancing and comedy and much more. The sounds are piped outside and onlookers are kept at a distance except to put contributions in a hat outside the window. The concept was set up by a group of independent artists known as Entenfuss Kultur, or Duck's Foot Culture, which in non-pandemic times seeks to link up performers and organizers. Entenfuss's Gerd Norman said his inspiration for the idea came from an installation he'd seen of an artist sleeping in a shop window, and that the concept has resonated with performers and audiences. “It's been really positive. They hunger for culture, for music, for interaction," he said. “There's a lot of gratitude that they're able to get that.” After wrapping up a cabaret set, Laura Dee said performing in the Show Window during the pandemic has given her new perspective, which will stay with her once things return to normal. “I think in retrospect we will be more thankful for what we have, the possibilities we have with art, with culture — with life,” she said. For Stolarz and Schumann, the street performances have also been a life lesson. “I think the pandemic has taught us how important real human contact is, and of our desire toward closeness and contact,” Stolarz said. “These things collect and build and one treasures them much more than before.” ___ David Rising contributed to this report. Donogh McCabe, The Associated Press

  • Labrador West doctor disciplined again for boundary violations

    A doctor who practised in Labrador West has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador (CPSNL) for the second time in four years.  Dr. Adekunle M. Owolabi, appearing via video at a disciplinary hearing in St. John’s on Wednesday, admitted to a charge of professional misconduct thus breaching the CPSNL code of ethics by making “inappropriate comments or questions reflecting a lack of respect for a patient’s dignity or privacy.” Owolabi's medical licence was suspended for two months and he will be required to have a chaperone present when dealing with female patients for an additional 24 months, with a number of conditions. He also has to pay $5,000 for the cost of the hearing. Three other charges against Owolabi were withdrawn by the college.  They include: professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of engaging in massage or other sustained touching of a patient without legitimate medical reasons; professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with a term, condition or limitation on a licence or registration with the CPSNL; and professional misconduct in relation to a complaint of contravening or failing to comply with any term or condition of an order made by an adjudication tribunal. An agreed statement of facts, signed by the college and Owolabi, was presented at the hearing. Lawyer Ruth Trask, representing the CPSNL, said the agreed facts show that the woman who lodged the complaint had gone to see Owolabi at the Labrador West Health Centre on Nov. 19, 2018 with concerns relating to her mental health. She was upset and tearful, and Owolabi touched her on the shoulder, giving her some tissue. The next day, Owolabi called the woman in the morning and he logged the call in her medical record as a followup to check on her. Later that day, she went to see him in his office and talked to him about things that were causing her stress, including that she had no one to “have tea or go for a walk with.” Trask noted that Owolabi suggested that he and the complainant “go for coffee or speak on the telephone” if she was in a mental health crisis. Trask said Owolabi documented in his medical record that he had given the woman his personal cellphone number and told her to call him if she was in crisis, as long as she did not “abuse the opportunity” and it was strictly professional. The notes said Owolabi warned the woman he could not “go out with her” since he was her doctor, and she agreed. During both visits, Trask said, the chaperone was in the room initially, but had to move to an adjacent office due to pregnancy-related nausea. The statement of facts note that, while in the connected room, the chaperone could see and hear Owolabi and the patient at all times. On Nov. 21, Owolabi sent the complainant a text message stating that he regretted saying that they could be friends, apologized and asked her to forgive him. When he received no reply, Owolabi showed up at the woman’s workplace and asked to speak to her, but she refused.  Shortly after, the woman lodged a complaint with the CPSNL. Trask and Owolabi’s lawyer Robin Cook agreed on the two-month licence suspension, but disagreed on the length of time he should have a chaperone present when seeing female patients. Cook suggested it should be only 12 months making the punishment proportional to the misconduct.  Trask told the tribunal that Owolabi was still under sanctions from previous incidents at the time of the offence, and that should be taken into account. In 2016, Owolabi was found guilty of professional misconduct when four women in Labrador West said he made inappropriate comments to them during clinic visits. At the time he was ordered to have a chaperone present for 30 months, and 10 months remained in that sanction when the 2018 complaint was made. Trask noted that there has been increased scrutiny on boundary violations by physicians in recent years. “It is a problem for the public, it is a problem in the modern era, and I would submit that there is a significant element of public confidence and integrity of the medical profession that’s engaged here by ensuring we are adequately monitoring individuals who may have challenges in this regard,” Trask said. The tribunal deliberated for about 20 minutes before ordering the two-month licence suspension with a 24-month chaperone condition that included stringent rules including that Owolbi keep a patient log and there be more accountability for the chaperone.Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Another school outbreak declared, one school's cases resolved: Here's the latest for Dufferin Schools

    Only one new school case has been recorded by the Upper Grand District School Board since the end of last week, resulting in a declared outbreak at that school. A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Grand Valley and District Public School, with parents/guardians and staff being notified sometime on Friday, Dec. 4. This marks the second case linked to an individual class within the school, which was asked to close and self-isolate prior to this confirmation. “At this time, a second case of COVID has been confirmed,” said Karen Sims, principal designate for Dan Ardis. According to the school, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) has shared that students and staff not connected to the isolated class are not at any additional risk beyond that of the general community. “Our school is safe and remains open to all staff and students who were not directed to self-isolate by Public Health,” added Sims. It was also noted that anyone believed to be at risk has been contacted by WDGPH and would have been provided with instructions on how to proceed. Currently, there are eight active COVID-19 cases in Dufferin County schools within the UGDSB. As of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, Montgomery Village Public School was no longer listed as having an active case of COVID-19 on the UGDSB reporting page. · Centennial Hylands Elementary School - Shelburne (3 active cases, 1 class closure) · Centre Dufferin District High School - Shelburne (2 active cases, 2 class closures) · Grand Valley and District Public School - Grand Valley (2 active case, 1 class closure) · Primrose Elementary School - Mulmur (1 active case, 0 class closures). Current to Dec. 7, WDGPH has identified 26 active cases across Dufferin County, with a total of 11 newly confirmed cases from their previous update on Dec. 4. 353 cases in the area have been resolved. An outbreak was declared at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Dec. 4 following the confirmation of four active cases within the in-patient wing of the hospital. More information regarding COVID-19 cases and trends within WDGPH’s borders is available on their COVID-19 reporting page. Municipal data can now also be found by visiting the ‘Cases by Municipality’ tab under each region.Tabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

  • Scuba divers meet the most affectionate fish in the Galapagos Islands

    Scuba divers travel from all over the world to explore the deep waters around the remote islands in the Galapagos. These adventurers have embarked on a long boat voyage to the waters around Darwin and Wolf Island. It is here that they hope to see one of the largest creatures in the world; the whale shark. Whale sharks are the largest fish in any ocean and they are second in size only to a few species of whales. But, while waiting patiently for a whale shark to cruise past them on the ocean currents, these divers will see hammerheads, turtles, rays and many species of fish. But an unexpected bonus on this dive was a large, and very affectionate fish that came over to see the divers close up. This leather bass began following the diver with the camera. It rubbed itself on his legs and fins like a lost puppy and then came up to his face, seemingly wanting to be petted. It spent a few moments with him and then went to the diver behind him for the same thing. The leather bass peered curiously into the diver's eyes and then playfully grabbed at some of her bubbles. After being petted yet again, it went along to the third diver for a similar display of affection. This sort of behaviour is very unusual for a fish and the diver's were filled with surprise and wonder. Most scuba divers welcome an interaction like this with a wild animal as it does not happen often. This leather bass was obviously curious and trusting and it seemed to be eager for an interaction itself. But leather bass are a unique fish and they are intelligent enough to understand the benefit of using larger animals to aid them in ambushing prey. They will often swim alongside a larger fish or even an eel in order to use it as cover, and to prey on the smaller fish that are distracted and disturbed by them. This fish didn't seem interested in hunting though and the close face to face contact was an interesting and wonderful experience for these underwater nature enthusiasts.

  • Ottawa issues tender for Atlantic climate change hub

    The federal government has issued a tender for an organization to operate a regional climate change hub for Atlantic Canada.Jason Hollett, executive director of climate change for Nova Scotia's Environment Department, said the hub will be similar to ones already operating in British Columbia and Quebec. Plans are also in the works to establish them for Ontario, the Prairies and the North."The purpose of the organization is to help provide climate data, climate information to users in the provinces that are making decisions on things like investments or policy, so they can start to incorporate the impacts of climate change in those decisions," Hollett said in an interview.While much data is available on a national scale, Hollett said it's important for the Atlantic provinces to have more regionally focused data. The tender closes next month and Hollett said the hope is the successful operator will be up and running some time in 2021.'We're seeing those impacts right now'In the case of Nova Scotia, there are many things the province can and should be focusing on, but nothing is more pressing than threats of storm surge and sea-level rise, said Hollett."We feel those impacts and we're seeing those impacts right now, and they're only going to get worse over time."There are also challenges unique to different parts of the province. Hollett points to the irony of the southwestern part of Nova Scotia becoming increasingly challenged by drought conditions late in the summer while northern parts of the province worry each year about increased risk of flooding."I think that demonstrates the very regional and local impacts of climate change and we need to really drill down into that data and information and provide pretty specific information so that you know how to plan for what these impacts may look like in the future."The expectation is the hub will have a central location, with representatives also based in each of the four provinces. There would be provincial and federal government representation on a type of governing body to help set priorities and direction for the organization, but Hollett said they also want input from municipalities, the private sector and other interested organizations.A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices highlights some of the practical implications of climate change, including a surge in the cost of natural disasters and the insurable costs related to individual climate events, said Hollett.That's why it will also be important for the hub to help identify ways to adapt to the realities of climate change, he said."Who we focus on and how we focus on moving that forward is going to be really important to make sure we avoid or at least mitigate the worst impacts from climate change."MORE TOP STORIES

  • Mask compliance the norm: Humboldt RCMP

    Local police are reporting that they are having no problems with non-compliance when it comes to mandatory mask requirements. Nov. 19 saw heavier mask requirements in indoor public spaces across the province. Alberta took the same route on Nov. 24, with requirements being put in place in Edmonton and Calgary. Since that time, media channels in Alberta have seen numerous reports of violence and non-compliance. With the rules changing, S/Sgt. Al Presler with the Humboldt RCMP said they are more than happy to take an educational stance when they are dealing with people who are not complying with masking policies, however, more often than not people either mask up or leave the establishment if they don’t agree with masking policies. Current health orders from the province have stated that, “the use of non-medical masks is mandatory in most indoor public places.” This includes, for example, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Mask use is not mandatory in people’s homes, motel or hotel rooms. While the order has been out for only 15 days, Presler said he doesn’t know what to expect in the coming weeks when it comes to people continuing mask use. It isn’t a matter of preparing for the worst but just being vigilant to rules that seem to be frequently changing, he said. “When we got to be aware of what the current laws that are placed that are ever evolving and changing, we’ve on our toes to inform the public or make time to make reference to the Saskatchewan Health Authority website for the most recent information there.” The authority’s website is the place to go for the most accurate information and Presler encourages everyone to visit the website and to not take information on social media as the truth. We all want COVID to go away, he said, but people have to remember that we’re all in this together.Becky Zimmer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Years of research laid groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shots

    How could scientists race out COVID-19 vaccines so fast without cutting corners? A head start helped -- over a decade of behind-the-scenes research that had new vaccine technology poised for a challenge just as the coronavirus erupted. “The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press. “That’s what the public has to understand.” Creating vaccines and having results from rigorous studies less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible, cutting years off normal development. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm -- especially if they prove to work long-term as well as early testing suggests. “Abject giddiness,” is how Dr. C. Buddy Creech, a Vanderbilt University vaccine expert, described scientists’ reactions when separate studies showed the two candidates were about 95% effective. “I think we enter into a golden age of vaccinology by having these types of new technologies,” Creech said at a briefing of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Both shots -- one made by Pfizer and BioNTech, the other by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health -- are so-called messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines, a brand-new technology. U.S. regulators are set to decide this month whether to allow emergency use, paving the way for rationed shots that will start with health workers and nursing home residents. Billions in company and government funding certainly sped up vaccine development — and the unfortunately huge number of infections meant scientists didn't have to wait long to learn the shots appeared to be working. But long before COVID-19 was on the radar, the groundwork was laid in large part by two different streams of research, one at the NIH and the other at the University of Pennsylvania — and because scientists had learned a bit about other coronaviruses from prior SARS and MERS outbreaks. “When the pandemic started, we were on a strong footing both in terms of the science" and experience handling mRNA, said Dr. Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Massachusetts-based Moderna. Traditionally, making vaccines required growing viruses or pieces of viruses — often in giant vats of cells or, like most flu shots, in chicken eggs — and then purifying them before next steps in brewing shots. The mRNA approach is radically different. It starts with a snippet of genetic code that carries instructions for making proteins. Pick the right virus protein to target, and the body turns into a mini vaccine factory. “Instead of growing up a virus in a 50,000-litre drum and inactivating it, we could deliver RNA and our bodies make the protein, which starts the immune response,” said Penn’s Dr. Drew Weissman. Fifteen years ago, Weissman’s lab was trying to harness mRNA to make a variety of drugs and vaccines. But researchers found simply injecting the genetic code into animals caused harmful inflammation. Weissman and a Penn colleague now at BioNTech, Katalin Kariko, figured out a tiny modification to a building block of lab-grown RNA that let it slip undetected past inflammation-triggering sentinels. “They could essentially make a stealth RNA,” said Pfizer chief scientific officer Dr. Philip Dormitzer. Other researchers added a fat coating, called lipid nanoparticles, that helped stealth RNA easily get inside cells and start production of the target protein. Meanwhile at the NIH, Dr. Barney Graham’s team figured out the right target — how to use the aptly named “spike” protein that coats the coronavirus to properly prime the immune system. The right design is critical. It turns out the surface proteins that let a variety of viruses latch onto human cells are shape-shifters — rearranging their form before and after they've fused into place. Brew a vaccine using the wrong shape and it won’t block infection. “You could put the same molecule in one way and the same molecule in another way and get an entirely different response,” Fauci explained. That was a discovery in 2013, when Graham, deputy director of NIH’s Vaccine Research Center, and colleague Jason McLellan were investigating a decades-old failed vaccine against RSV, a childhood respiratory illness. They homed in on the right structure for an RSV protein and learned genetic tweaks that stabilized the protein in the correct shape for vaccine development. They went on to apply that lesson to other viruses, including researching a vaccine for MERS, a COVID-19 cousin, although it hadn't gotten far when the pandemic began. “That's what put us in a position to do this rapidly,” Graham told the AP in February before the NIH’s vaccine was first tested in people. “Once you have that atomic-level detail, you can engineer the protein to be stable." Likewise, Germany’s BioNTech in 2018 had partnered with New York-based Pfizer to develop a more modern mRNA-based flu vaccine, giving both companies some early knowledge about how to handle the technology. “This was all brewing. This didn’t come out of nowhere,” said Pfizer’s Dormitzer. Last January, shortly after the new coronavirus was reported in China, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin switched gears and used the same method to create a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna also was using mRNA to develop vaccines against other germs including the mosquito-borne Zika virus -- research showing promise but that wasn’t moving rapidly since the Zika outbreak had fizzled. Then at the NIH, Graham woke up on Saturday Jan. 11 to see Chinese scientists had shared the genetic map of the new coronavirus. His team got to work on the right-shaped spike protein. Days later, they sent Moderna that recipe -- and the vaccine race was on. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press

  • No mill rate increases in Happy Valley-Goose Bay 2021 budget

    The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay passed its 2021 budget on Tuesday with no increase to residential or business mill rates.  The budget was $14,688,624, about $500,000 less than last year, and was described as "fiscally conservative" by Coun. Michelle Baikie, chair of the finance, administration and policy committee. Baikie said in the meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge for council when coming up with the budget, including the additional costs of cleaning town facilities, purchasing additional protective equipment and the loss of revenue from landfill tipping fees and recreational facilities. Baikie said the town expects a similar trend in 2021 and budgeted for it. Federal COVID-19-related funding of $476,519 was used to balance the 2021 budget, which is a requirement of a municipality in this province. "Budget 2021, while fiscally conservative, is at the same time very much a strategic budget, one that will allow us to meet our strategic objectives while, at the same time, continuing to invest in people and quality services to benefit our residents," she said. In addition to the mi.l rates staying the same — 6.75 mills for residential property and 11 mills for commercial property — there will be no increases to the minimum vacant commercial property tax, water and sewer rates, or recreational, equipment and tipping fees. Deputy Mayor Bert Pomeroy said he was happy they were able to balance the budget without increases to the mill rates. “Given what we’ve gone through this year as a community, as a town, I think that’s very good news for the community, that we managed to hold our own,” he said. Pomeroy and other members of council brought up the Central Labrador YMCA, which is on schedule for a spring 2021 opening, and they were happy that could proceed on that project without any tax increases. The property tax low-income relief policy remains in effect for 2021, with an increase to the thresholds of two per cent, making the lower threshold $25,806 and the upper threshold $47,685, with varying levels of discounts at each threshold. Coun. Jackie Compton Hobbs said 56 people availed of the 100 per cent discount in 2020, and the increase is a help to lower-income families. The town is also funding a transportation study to look at residents' accessibility needs, with a focus on public transport. “It’s something that’s been talked about for years, about a need for some type of public transportation program here,” Coun. Lori-Dyson Edmunds said, adding she was happy to see it proceeding. The town is also putting $832,000 toward water and sewer projects, such as pumphouse upgrades, water line upgrades and sewage lift station upgrades.  New hires planned for the year include a fire protection officer, three permanent-seasonal heavy equipment operators and four temporary-seasonal positions under the public works department. The budget has been sent to the provincial Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Municipalities for approval, which usually occurs in January of the new year.  Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Therapists say 'now's the time' for professional regulation, make formal request to Adrian Dix

    A group representing 6,000 B.C. counsellors and therapists submitted a formal application Monday morning to Health Minister Adrian Dix, calling on him to regulate their profession and protect vulnerable patients.The 38-page submission to Dix from the Federation of Associations for Counselling Therapists in B.C. (FACTBC) asks him to declare regulation to be in the public interest.The application under the Health Professions Act comes after nearly three decades of unsuccessful campaigning for the creation of a college that would set standards and develop a disciplinary protocol for counsellors and therapists."It has been a long time and there has been frustration along the way," said Glen Grigg, chair of FACTBC."The counselling therapists are ready to go and, in our view, our government is ready to go. So now's the time to make this happen."As it stands, literally anyone can call themselves a therapist and start advertising their services to British Columbians who genuinely need help with their mental and emotional health.These people don't need any training and there's no official body with legal powers to hold them accountable for any damage they might cause."Suppose you had a problem with one of your teeth and you needed a dentist, and you went to the Internet to see if there was a dentist close by, and you realized that you couldn't tell which ones were well-trained, which ones were safe," Grigg said."When we have regulation, all those credentials and preparedness for practice has been done by an authority who makes sure that it's safe."'People are at physical risk'FACTBC's application relies on a section of the Health Professions Act that says when the health minister receives an application like this, he "must determine" if regulation is in the public interest."Counselling therapy has been the subject of thorough investigation and discussion; all the information necessary … is available and summarized in this application," the submission says.The application comes while B.C. is in the midst of a massive reform of the system that regulates health professionals. It includes collapsing the number of regulatory colleges to six, creating a new oversight body and making the complaint and discipline process more transparent to the public.Dix has said that regulating counsellors and therapists is one of the top priorities once the new system is in place.But Grigg points out it's not clear how long that process will take, so FACTBC is asking for regulation of counselling therapy to happen in parallel with the reform process.He said it's more important than ever to set standards and responsibilities for counsellors and therapists, with the dual emergencies of COVID-19 and the overdose crisis aggravating existing mental health problems and creating new ones.At the same time, unqualified therapists can cause serious harm to vulnerable patients, including emotional trauma from inept treatment."Counselling requires a high level of confidentiality, and so people are at physical risk of sexual intrusions and other kinds of things that can be very, very damaging," Grigg said."People have had tremendous financial harm by just getting ineffective treatment by people who are insufficiently prepared to do this kind of work."Issues with questionable credentialsAs CBC has reported, there have also been issues with therapists beefing up their resumes with phony credentials.Susannah-Joy Schuilenberg of Kelowna was recently the subject of a complaint over three allegedly fraudulent graduate degrees advertised on her website.Schuilenberg is a member of the Canadian Professional Counsellors Association (CPCA), one of the 14 professional organizations that make up FACTBC. The association investigated and upheld the complaint against Schuilenberg, also finding she had lied about a fourth degree when she applied for membership.The CPCA did take some disciplinary action, stripping Schuilenberg of some professional designations, but because it's a voluntary association without legal regulatory powers, Schuilenberg could have simply resigned her membership to end the investigation and escape consequences.The FACTBC application points out that Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta have all regulated the profession.Grigg is feeling confident that B.C. will do the same."I don't anticipate that there's going to be any problem making this decision once all the information and all the history is in one place and it's been put together — as we have done with this application," he said.

  • Sask Polytech announces strategic alliance with OTC

    Last Thursday, Saskatchewan Polytechnic announced that they have signed a strategic alliance with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner (OTC), marking a new partnership to foster Indigenous inclusive learning environments in the province.  The organizations have come together to work on providing Treaty Education and Indigenous Awareness on all Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses across the province. Campuses include Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Regina and Saskatoon. “Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s commitment to Indigenization includes holistically integrating Indigenous ways of knowing, being, teaching and learning throughout all practices, procedures and services,” Dr. Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO said. “We are very excited to formalize our relationship with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner and to share the vision that all people of Saskatchewan will live in the harmony that is based in the sound knowledge and understanding of cultural traditions. This partnership will provide increased opportunities for our students to learn about the history and culture of Indigenous peoples, and will serve to promote intercultural understanding, empathy and mutual respect,” he added. According to the release, the OTC recognizes the value and importance of Sask Polytech in developing the strengths and skills of our province’s past, current and future leaders in various sectors. Through this historic partnership, based on the Treaty principles of honour, respect and mutual benefit, we hope to broaden the knowledge base for all students and staff on Treaties.  They explained that the organizations would work together to promote Treaty identity and create an awareness and understanding of Indigenous Treaty partners.  "We are pleased to be entering into a partnership with Saskatchewan Polytechnic, to help foster and support an Indigenous inclusive learning environment. Treaty promises have not been fully realized, and we know to get there we have to work to decolonize systems. Working with partners we are able to promote Treaty identity, awareness, and understandings and help us move towards the goal of Truth and Reconciliation through Treaty Implementation,” Mary Culbertson, Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan, said. The mandate of the OTC is to facilitate a bilateral process to discuss treaty and jurisdictional issues between Saskatchewan First Nations and the government of Canada, with the government of Saskatchewan present as an observer. ”The OTC strives to achieve Treaty Implementation through an understanding of Treaties, the Treaty relationship, and Indigenous Treaty partners by way o four various information sessions facilitated by our Public Education department. Our goal is to honour the Treaty relationship in the spirit of peace and friendship and commitment to ongoing reciprocal relations,” Rosia added.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald