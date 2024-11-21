Explainer-What's next after ICC issues warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders?

Stephanie van den Berg
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief and a Hamas leader for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The move comes after the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20 that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the Oct.7 attacks on Israel by Hamas and the Israeli military response in Gaza.

Here is a look at what could happen next, and how the ICC prosecutor's move might affect diplomatic relations and other court cases focused on Gaza.

WILL NETANYAHU AND THE HAMAS LEADER BE ARRESTED?

All 124 member states of the ICC are obliged by the court's founding statute to arrest and hand over any individual subject to an ICC arrest warrant if they set foot on their territory.

But the court has no means of enforcing such an arrest. It has no police force, so the arrest of suspects must be carried out by a member state or a cooperative state.

Sanctions for not arresting someone despite a warrant are little more than a diplomatic slap on the wrist, such as the referral of a country to the ICC's governing body made up of member states and ultimately to the U.N. security council.

ICC members include all European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Brazil and Australia. In the Middle East region, the Palestinian territories and Jordan are ICC members. Israel is not a member state, nor is the United States.

The court bases its jurisdiction over Israeli officials on the fact that the Palestinian territories were admitted as a member state in 2015. The court can prosecute alleged atrocity crimes committed by nationals of member states and crimes committed by anyone, regardless of their nationality, on the territory of member states.

CAN AN ICC INVESTIGATION OR WARRANT BE PAUSED?

The court's rules allow for the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution that would pause or defer an investigation or a prosecution for a year, with the possibility of renewing that annually.

After a warrant is issued the country involved or a person named in an arrest warrant can also issue a challenge to the jurisdiction of the court or the admissibility of the case.

A case can be deemed inadmissible at the ICC when it is already being investigated or prosecuted by a state with jurisdiction over the crimes alleged.

But the court has made it clear in the past that this exemption could only apply when a state is investigating or prosecuting the same people for substantially the same alleged crimes. An investigation into corruption charges, for instance, would not meet that "same person, same conduct" rule.

If there is a request to delay the investigation, the prosecutor will pause the case and review if the state which requested the deferral is indeed carrying out a genuine investigation.

If the prosecutor deems the national investigations are insufficient, he can apply for judges to reopen the investigation.

CAN NETANYAHU AND OTHER ACCUSED STILL TRAVEL?

Yes they can. The issuance of an ICC arrest warrant is not a formal travel ban. However, they do risk arrest if they travel to an ICC signatory state, which may influence indictees' decision-making.

There are no restrictions on political leaders, lawmakers or diplomats from meeting individuals with an ICC arrest warrant against them. Politically, however, public perceptions of this may be bad.

WILL THIS APPLICATION FOR WARRANTS INFLUENCE OTHER CASES?

Not directly, but perhaps indirectly.

The ICC application is a separate matter from, for example, court cases demanding an arms embargo against Israel or South Africa's case at the U.N.'s top court, the International Court of Justice, which accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza.

However a decision by ICC judges that there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, it could strengthen South Africa's ICJ case, as that court also looks at other courts' determinations.

The decision to issue a warrant can also bolster legal challenges demanding an arms embargo elsewhere, as numerous states have provisions against selling arms to states which might use them in ways that violate international humanitarian law.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, Editing by William Maclean)

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to relea

  • CNN Host Abruptly Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest Over Their ‘Condescending Tone’

    CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i

  • A Husband And Wife Were Fighting For A Restraining Order. They Were Killed Outside The Courthouse.

    Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.

  • Parole board barred victims' families from attending Bernardo hearing in person, lawyer says

    The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again by denying the victims' mothers the opportunity to deliver their victim statements in person at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing.In a letter sent to the head of the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) on Tuesday, lawyer Tim Danson argues his clients have a right to confront their daughters' k

  • Canada's top court overturns acquittals for man accused of selling his spouse for sex

    WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only

  • An Exotic Dancer Was Found in a Burnt Car with Bleach in Throat. More Than a Year Later, an Arrest Has Been Made

    Sencere Hayes arrested in connection with the April 2023 killing of Mercedes Vega in Arizona

  • Susan Smith denied parole 30 years after killing her 2 sons

    Susan Smith, a South Carolina woman who admitted to drowning her two children 30 years ago, was unanimously denied parole after she appeared before the board for the first time on Wednesday. On Oct. 25, 1994, Smith, then 23 years old, strapped her sons -- 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander -- into their car seats and let the car roll into a lake near her home. At first, Smith lied to police and said a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped her sons.

  • Bob Woodward Recalls What Donald Trump Told Him In 2016 And Why ‘We Better Be Frightened’

    “That’s something Trump realized eight years ago,” explained the famed Watergate journalist.

  • Trudeau expected to announce temporary GST break on some items, NDP says

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce on Thursday a temporary GST break for certain essential items to help ease affordability pressures.

  • Warrant issued for Toronto gold heist suspect after court no-show

    A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in connection to the Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court.Prasath Paramalingam, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for his alleged role in helping Durante King-McLean escape. King-McLean is the alleged wheel man who drove a white truck loaded with more than $22.5 million in gold from the Air Canada cargo facility in April 2023.Both men also face more serious charges in the U.S. in connection with

  • Teen's lawyer says speed and inexperience key factors in fatal Saskatoon crash

    A Saskatoon teen pleaded guilty in provincial court Wednesday to dangerous driving causing death in relation to a crash earlier this year.The teen, now 16, hit a pole on Taylor Street East and flipped the 2008 Honda Civic on April 14, 2024. A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene and another teen in the car was injured."Too much car," said defence lawyer Ron Piche in an interview."Young chap — no criminal record, of course. No alcohol. No drugs. Just really unfamiliar with the vehicle."Piche s

  • Infant found dead after being reported missing in Toronto, police say

    Toronto police said a four-month-old infant has died after being reported missing in a midtown neighbourhood on Wednesday.A family member reported the baby was missing in the Marlee and Roselawn avenues area around 11:24 a.m., police said in an email.Officers who responded to the call found the infant in a residential building. The child was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said. "While we recognize this is a tragic situation that raises many questions, no further details

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Reportedly ‘Petrified of Retribution’ by Matt Gaetz

    MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski recently took a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, billing it as regular, run-of-the-mill journalism. But behind the scenes, some say the Morning Joe co-hosts are “petrified of retribution,” as Puck reporter Dylan Byers’ sources put it. That’s general retribution—for things like comparing Trump to Hitler—and targeted retribution, for a conspiracy theory, which Trump’s attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz, believes: that two-plus deca

  • DOJ Mapped Web Of Payments Gaetz Sent To Women Who Said They Were Paid For Sex: Report

    Investigators found a trail of thousands of dollars in payments made by the then-lawmaker during a three-year probe, The New York Times reported.

  • JonBenét Ramsey Was Murdered 28 Years Ago at Age 6. Now Her Dad John Is Speaking Out: 'It Will Be Solved' (Exclusive)

    The slain child pageant contestant's father is urging police to test DNA evidence and find his daughter's killer

  • Man pleads guilty to stabbing 16-year-old to death at TTC subway station

    Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, the man who stabbed a 16-year-old to death at a TTC subway station in 2023, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.The victim, Gabriel Magalhaes, was on his way home with a friend on March 25 of that year when he was attacked at Keele Station in the city's west end. The stabbing was unprovoked, according to an agreed statement of facts — though text messages from the killer's phone suggest he was planning to kill someone that night.O'Brien-Tobin, a 22-year-old from Newf

  • Calgary family physician charged with 4 counts of sexual assault after police investigation

    A family physician who operated out of a clinic in northwest Calgary has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, Calgary police said Tuesday. Police said they conducted a lengthy investigation and charged Phu Truong Vu, 46, with sexually assaulting patients. All four victims attended the Brentwood Medical Clinic between 2016 and 2020, when Vu was employed as a general practitioner, according to a police release.Each victim reported being sexually assaulted in an examination room "when t

  • Police investigating armed highway robbery after Brampton crash

    Ontario Provincial Police investigators are searching for a number of suspects after an armed robbery that happened after a man was rear-ended on a highway in Brampton Tuesday evening.The incident took place around 8 p.m., police said in a news release, in the northbound lanes of Highway 410. The victim — a 20-year-old man from the Brampton area — was just north of Bovaird Drive when his vehicle was struck from behind by another driver, police say."The driver did what he's supposed to do and he

  • Biden’s Move on Venezuela Leaves Trump Little Room to Cut a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nicolás Maduro was hoping for a “fresh start” with the US under Donald Trump. Instead, he’s getting déjà vu.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItThe outgoing Biden administration announced Tuesday it now conside

  • Teen in alleged high school fire attack facing new charges after in-custody incident

    A 15-year-old Saskatoon girl accused of lighting a high school classmate on fire in September is facing two new charges.The teen is alleged to have uttered threats and assaulted an adult in November, while she was in custody. She remains behind bars.The 15-year-old injured in the fire incident remains in hospital.The accused, who was 14 at the time of the alleged fire attack, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 18. She cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.The Crown gave notice a