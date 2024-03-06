Explaining some of the results from Super Tuesday
Linda Beail, a political science professor at Point Loma Nazarene University, joined 10News This Morning to talking about some of the noteworthy election results that came out of Super Tuesday.
Donald Trump seems fine with ditching Nikki Haley's supporters, but that could be to his peril in November.
The North Carolina woman memorably summed up why she was voting for Nikki Haley instead.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said former President Trump’s campaign “ought to be concerned” about unifying the Republican party, pointing to robust support for Republican candidate Nikki Haley’s candidacy on Super Tuesday. Rove called Super Tuesday a “strong night for Donald Trump” in an interview on Fox News, and described the former president’s campaign estimation that…
The GOP frontrunner met with the billionaire and other wealthy Republican donors on Sunday. He claims he is not donating to either candidate
The New York Times is facing a sustained wave of backlash. The Gray Lady has for several weeks been in the crosshairs of a vocal set of critics and readers who believe that Donald Trump poses a grave threat to American democracy and that the influential news organization isn’t adequately conveying those stakes to the public.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and a group of Colorado Republicans threatened Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) with a recall effort after the Supreme Court shut down the state’s attempt to bar former President Trump from the primary ballot. A letter from Boebert and the other Republicans says Griswold “failed” when the high court…
Aude Guerrucci/ReutersThe epic Democratic Party civil war brewing over California’s open U.S. Senate seat has officially fizzled into a coronation.In Tuesday’s primary election, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Republican baseball legend Steve Garvey earned the top two spots to advance to the November general election, boxing out Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA), who were on track to place third and fourth, respectively.While California's vote-counting process will not be completed fo
The Republican National Committee (RNC) failed to earn enough support from states to bring a resolution to ban paying former President Trump’s legal bills to a vote. Henry Barbour, who serves as Mississippi’s national committeeman, confirmed to several news outlets that the resolutions he drafted that would have prohibited the committee from covering the former…
CNNFormer Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said Monday that it’s “remarkable” how voters don’t seem as concerned about Donald Trump’s age as they are about President Joe Biden’s.On CNN, anchor John Berman noted how Trump has recently been mixing up names of other politicians, like on Saturday when he again referred to former President Barack Obama instead of Biden. Trump, rarely one to admit fault, has insisted he actually does so on purpose.Berman then asked Griffi
"He's reading teleprompters and his mind still blanks out," host Joe Scarborough says The post ‘Morning Joe’: Trump’s Constant Speech Gaffes Paint Him as ‘Deranged, Demented and Pathetic – Not to Mention Dangerous’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s political and personal worlds are often one and the same, so closely intertwined that distinctions between the two are almost meaningless. But the man behind a new upstart super PAC supporting Trump’s candidacy has somehow managed to find a way to cross even those tightly knit wires, sowing confusion—at a critical time—among Trump megadonors, strategists, and the Mar-a-Lago patio set.That man, Trumpworld social climber Ser
COURTICE, Ont. — Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more expensive for the working class. Preliminary results from Elections Canada showed Jivani is poised for a seat in the House of Commons following Monday's byelection. Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, had secured over 55 per cent of the votes with nearly all polls reporting as of la
More than 1,400 pages of emails, text messages and other documents released Monday reveal details of a strategy by Republican operatives tied to then-President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Wisconsin. The documents — settling a civil lawsuit filed against two attorneys and 10 Wisconsin Republicans who posed as fake electors — also allow a deeper look into how the strategy played out in other battleground states. WH0'S BEHIND THE LAWSUIT? Two Wisconsin Democratic electors a
The GOP front-runner repeatedly told "Fox & Friends" that the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's retaliation would not have happened had he been president.
Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer fumed on Tuesday over the right-wing network’s rivals opting to not air Donald Trump’s primary victory speeches in full, demanding they “take news out of your name” for doing so.Hemmer’s broadside against CNN and MSNBC came as the “hard news” anchor also accused the conservative cable giant’s rivals of exhibiting “Trump Derangement Syndrome” following the Supreme Court ruling against Colorado’s Trump ballot ban.During an appearance on the midday panel show Out
The "Late Night" host gave the former president hell for his divine claim.
Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the judge overseeing his New York criminal case to throw out prosecutors’ request that he be barred from attacking witnesses and others involved in the trial, arguing that it would be “unconstitutional” to impose a gag order on the former president.“American voters have the First Amendment right to hear President Trump’s uncensored voice on all issues that relate to this case,” his attorneys wrote in a filing first reported by ABC News
CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein tells Wolf Blitzer what he believes makes Donald Trump a different GOP primary candidate than he was in 2016.
But in a sign of intraparty tension that may linger through the fall, Haley pointedly did not endorse Trump in her concession speech.
PHOENIX (AP) — Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Tuesday that she won’t run for a second term after her estrangement from the Democratic Party left her politically homeless and without a clear path to reelection. Sinema’s announcement comes after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan bill to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border and deliver military aid to Ukraine and Israel, which Sinema spent months negotiating. She’d hoped it would be a signature achievement addressing one o