Explicit movie played on every passenger's screen on Qantas flight?
A story that caught our eye claims an explicit movie was played on every passenger's screen on a Qantas flight from Australia to Japan.
A story that caught our eye claims an explicit movie was played on every passenger's screen on a Qantas flight from Australia to Japan.
Qantas said technical issues with the plane's in-flight entertainment meant passengers couldn't select their own movies.
Qantas Airlines had to issue an apology after airing an R-rated film starring Dakota Johnson during a flight from Sydney to Japan. The flight's crew aired the movie to the entire aircraft following technical issues forcing the conventional entertainment system to go down. But it didn't take long for the crew to realize their […]
In-flight entertainment system on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo was impacted by technical issues
Andrew Garfield‘s onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh might have been a little too palpable. As the Golden Globe winner discussed their new movie We Live in Time on Friday at 92NY, he recalled shooting a “very intimate, passionate sex scene” with Pugh on a closed set, which made cinematographer Stuart Bentley turn away. “The scene …
MERRITT — Police in British Columbia say one person is dead and four others are injured following a serious single-vehicle rollover near Merritt.
Halle Berry has called out “shady s—” in Hollywood, responding to a revelation by director Matthew Vaughn over the X-Men franchise. An interview clip has resurfaced from last year’s New York Comic Con, where the British director claimed that he quit X-Men 3 (released in 2006) after Berry was sent a fake script to entice …
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers have unveiled a resolution condemning the Palestinian militant group Hamas on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The resolution condemns Hamas for the surprise attack last year on Israel that killed almost 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages. In the year since the…
Toronto police are searching for a damaged black pickup truck after a passenger vehicle was rammed and shot at in North York on Monday, leading to a rollover, followed by another shooting.A man and a woman were seriously injured in the incident, according to the police.Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said officers were called to Yonge Street and Empress Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:45 a.m.Maslowski said the incident first began about three kilometres away, at Willowdale and Cummer avenues,
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
Monday marks one year since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. Since then, thousands of people have been killed.
Scurvy is a disease that likely conjures up images of sickly sailors from hundreds of years ago, but doctors in Canada are being warned to look out for the condition now, as a result of growing food insecurity. A report published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) details the case study of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with scurvy at a Toronto hospital last year. The authors say the case points to the need for physicians to consider the possibility of scurvy, particularly
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
It happens at least once in every pet owner’s life: you look into your animal companion’s eyes and wonder what they’re not telling you. Pets are members of our families, but they can’t speak to us to say they’re in a good mood, or that their stomach hurts today or they’re feeling lonely. So how do you know what your pet is actually feeling, and what should you do if they aren’t happy? “Most owners really can understand happiness and joy in their pets,” says Melissa Bain, a professor of clinical
Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk danced or jumped around on the stage as he joined Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Musk joined Trump in Butler at the site where the former president survived an assassination attempt in July.
Jewish Montrealer Eric Hazan says he's felt devastated since his cousin Omer Shem Tov was kidnapped by Hamas at the Nova music festival. "The whole family has been a mess, in shambles," he said.A year ago, he woke up on a Saturday morning with his phone blowing up with notifications about what was happening in Israel. Within a few hours, his cousin's family had tracked his phone in Gaza.It was too late. "He had just finished his service [with the Israel Defence Forces]," he said. "He's a loving
Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley's latest interview throws a bucket of cold water on hopes for a sixth season.
Saoirse Ronan revealed during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel that it’s been impossible to let go of losing out on the role of Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” franchise. Evanna Lynch was cast as the fan-favorite character starting in 2007’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” She reprised the role in …
"I just like seeing her. I just like being around her. She's my human," 'The 4:30 Movie' writer-director says of wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith
Christina Ricci, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Jimmy Workman, and Carel Struycken gathered at L.A. Comic Con to share memories of the '90s films.
The vessel has been removed from the U.S. sanctions list, meaning stateside seafarers can climb aboard again.