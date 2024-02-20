Exploding oven doors plagued more than 900 consumers across the country
94-year-old Delores Satler had just walked in the door when her oven door exploded. The Sun City Center resident found what she estimates were thousands of bits of broken glass covering her kitchen floor. Some pieces even landed in another room about 20 feet away. When the mishap occurred in December, the oven was only two-and-a-half years old, Sattler explained. She said she would like GE to say what caused the problem and why the manufacturer won't cover all the repair costs, including the service call, instead of just the cost of the glass. Consumers all over the U.S. have reported similar stories.