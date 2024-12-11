An explosion in the Afghan capital kills the Taliban refugee minister, officials say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital on Wednesday killed the Taliban refugee minister, Interior Ministry officials said.

The explosion struck inside the ministry and killed Khalil Haqqani, the refugee minister, officials said.

He is the most high-profile casualty of a bombing in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power three years ago. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Khalil Haqqani is the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister who leads a powerful network within the Taliban.

The Associated Press