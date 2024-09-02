Explosion on London film set sparked huge fire which destroyed vehicles

An intentional explosion on a London film set sparked a huge blaze which destroyed vehicles. Onlookers said the fire started in a red lorry with the words "BBC World News" written on the side. But reports from the BBC say there was no involvement from the broadcaster, and it is understood the van was a prop in a TV show being filmed on London's docks. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said is had sent 25 firefighters and four fire engines to the scene, near Dock Road n Silvertown, at 7.51pm last night (31). Videos show smoke coming from a vehicle which then explodes a number of times. An onlooker, 42, who works in set design, said filming often happens in the area. He said: "They were doing filming here. We saw them. "It exploded about five times."