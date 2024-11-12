Explosion at Louisville plant; reports of missing and trapped people

Several people have been reported “missing and trapped” after reports of a large building explosion in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to officials, there was a "hazardous materials incident" at a facility along Payne Street – reportedly the Givaudan Sense Colour plant – prompting the shelter in place order for those within a one-mile radius.

Locals told WLKY that a loud boom was heard throughout the Louisville on Tuesday afternoon, thought to have come from the Clifton neighborhood of the city. Others reported lights flickering and homes shaking from the impact of the blast.

Responders from the Louisville Fire Department and other agencies were on the scene of the “large scale incident,” according to a post on X by the fire department. The incident has caused several roads in the immediate area to be closed, with public transport diverted.

Aerial footage circulated on social media appeared to show a large structure with significant damage.

More follows ...