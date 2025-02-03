Explosion in luxury Moscow condo kills Ukrainian separatist wanted by Kyiv

Akhtar Makoii
·4 min read
Russian law enforcement officers stand in front of the building
A bomb exploded in the lobby of a luxury apartment building in Moscow, killing Armen Sarkisyan - Tatyana Makeyeva/Getty

A Ukrainian separatist wanted by Kyiv was killed in a “carefully planned” explosion at a luxury apartment block in Moscow on Monday.

Armen Sarkisyan, 44, who founded the Arbat Battalion and headed a boxing federation in Russian-controlled Donetsk, died after a bomb detonated inside the building’s lobby.

The blast, which went off just as Sarkisyan entered with his bodyguards, had the power of one kilogram of TNT. It also killed a security guard and injured at least four others.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, though details about potential suspects remain unclear. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

“Sarkisian died in hospital after an assassination in Moscow,” the TASS news agency reported, after Russian media initially said he was seriously wounded in the blast.

Russian police earlier said one other person was killed in the “incident” at the complex in north-west Moscow, before Sarkisian’s death was confirmed.

The Kremlin said special services were working at the scene and declined to comment while “information was being clarified”.

Credit: Moscow Investigative Comittee

Sarkisyan has been a controversial figure since the 2014 Euromaidan protests in Ukraine, where he organised pro-Russian “titushki” groups that targeted pro-European demonstrators.

Ukrainian authorities have sought Sarkisyan’s arrest for nearly a decade, placing him on an international wanted list in May 2014 for his role in organising violence in central Kyiv.

In 2022, he launched the Arbat Battalion to send Armenians to fight against the Ukrainian army. The battalion has drawn scrutiny for its recruitment practices and its commander, Hayk Gasparyan, had previously worked in the Wagner mercenary group.

Ukrainian security services say the group primarily consists of convicted criminals, including those serving sentences for murder and robbery.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, Sarkisyan now oversees prison facilities across Russia and Russian-held Ukrainian territories.

Reports indicate Sarkisyan leveraged his position as a prison supervisor in occupied Donetsk to recruit inmates for the battalion.

In 2018, conflicting reports emerged about his detention in France.

While Ukrainian authorities, including the General Prosecutor’s Office, announced his arrest and initiated extradition procedures, Sarkisyan himself denied the claims, saying he was in Russia at the time.

Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service previously described Sarkisyan, an Armenia-born individual, as a “crime boss” in the Donetsk region, which has been largely under Russian control since 2014.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also stated that he was officially suspected of involvement in and support for “illegal armed groups”.

Armen Sarkisyan
Armen Sarkisyan was known to aid pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

The SBU has recently documented new allegations against Sarkisyan.

In December 2024, the agency accused him of additional crimes in the Donetsk region, saying he works in close cooperation with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Olga Voronova, a 36-year-old mother of three who lived in the building next door to the explosion in Moscow, said she was worried.

“I am very scared,” she told AFP news agency. “I don’t understand how this happened, we have quite serious security guards, they ask every car at the checkpoints, we order passes for guests, even for family members,” the shaken woman said. “So I don’t understand all this, it’s very scary.”

The explosion comes amid increasing tensions in Moscow, where several high-profile incidents have targeted people connected to the war in Ukraine.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has seen a string of assassinations and explosions.

Ukraine has targeted dozens of Russian military officers and officials accused of war crimes in the explosions.

In December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was killed along with his assistant when a bomb was detonated remotely as he left an apartment building a few miles south east of the Kremlin.

The bomb is believed to have been placed in an electric scooter which detonated as he exited the building. In the aftermath, a partially destroyed electric scooter was visible among the wreckage.

Kirillov was the most senior Russian officer to be assassinated during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

