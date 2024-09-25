2 hurt in explosion from intentionally set IED at Santa Maria Courthouse in California

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

One person of interest -- an adult male -- was detained, Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media.

Authorities believe the explosion was the result of an "intentionally set improvised explosive device," Zick said.

People are urged to stay away from the area.

"Scene has not been deemed safe," Zick wrote earlier on social media.

The courthouse is closed for the day and city buildings within one block of the courthouse are temporarily closed, said Mark Van de Camp, spokesperson for the city of Santa Maria.

CLOSURE: Due to a law enforcement investigation of a bomb explosion at the nearby #SantaMaria Superior Court this morning, Santa Maria City Hall, Finance Department, City Attorney's Office, Santa Maria Public Library, and Recreation and Parks Department are closed for today. — CityofSantaMariaCa (@City_SantaMaria) September 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

